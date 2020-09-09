Indoor dining can resume in NYC starting Sept. 30, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25 percent capacity with other restrictions, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Cuomo said all customers will undergo temperature checks at the door and one member of each party will have to provide information for contact tracing if needed.

Customers will not be served drinks at bars, which will be to provide drinks for table service, and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables will be required to be 6 feet apart and customers must wear masks while not at the table.