Stranger Things’ Joe Keery drops a new psych rock single

“Stranger Things” star and Newburyport native Joe Keery is showing off his musical talent again with a new psych rock single, “Keep Your Head Up.”

Released under his solo project title, Djo, the song mixes in “elements of funk reminiscent of Prince and George Clinton,” according to a press release.

Keery is widely known for his on-screen role as Steve Harrington in the acclaimed Netflix thriller drama. But others may recognize him for his forays into the music world. The DePaul University alumnus played lead guitar in the Chicago-based band Post Animal, touring with the likes of Cage the Elephant, Wavves, and Twin Peaks. Last year, he pivoted away into Djo and released a full-length album, titled “Twenty Twenty.” It has more than 40 million streams to date.