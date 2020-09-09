16-year-old boy struck by driver while biking in Topsfield

The teenager was hit at a rail trail crossing near the intersection of Bare Hill Road and Surrey Lane about 7:15 p.m., Topsfield police Officer Joseph Levasseur said by phone.

A 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Topsfield Wednesday night and flown to a Boston hospital, police said.

A Topsfield Fire Department ambulance took the teen to Beverly Hospital, where a helicopter met the ambulance and transported the boy to Tufts Medical Center, Levasseur said.

Levasseur said he could not say whether the driver had stayed at the scene. He stressed that the investigation was ongoing and still in its early stages.

Advertisement

No further information was available late Wednesday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.