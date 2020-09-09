Activists to march for racial justice and recognition of Black Bostonian history

The march’s leaders said they hope to reinvigorate the young people who showed up in force to May and June rallies, when a spate of police killings of Black Americans sparked protests across the country.

Led by Black Boston 2020 and Black Future Project, two grass-roots organizations founded by young activists, the march will turn downtown Boston into both a protest site and a classroom. Demonstrators will proceed through the city, stopping at landmarks along the route that help illuminate Black Bostonian history and the city’s ongoing struggles with race and racism.

On Wednesday afternoon, activists will gather on Boston Common to march against racial injustice, while travelling a path that illuminates the long history of Black Bostonians' fight against racism.

After a relatively quiet summer, organizers say it’s time to remind their peers — and people in power — why they marched.

“Protest is about more than the death of one person. It’s about challenging a whole system,” said Hodan Hashi, one of the founders of Black Boston 2020, a group of college-age activists who led one of the city’s earliest and largest protests in May. "For us, it was really important to do something towards the end of the summer to show that people aren’t letting up. This isn’t something that people are going to forget about. They’re in it for the long haul.”

“The consistent activism and marching and pushing for change is new for our generation. Momentum has to be continuously stirred up,” said Deanna Marshall, a co-founder of the Black Future Project. Marshall compared Boston, where she was born and raised, to Los Angeles, where she has lived since 2017 and founded Black Future Project, which leads large-scale demonstrations and mentors young activists.

“In Los Angeles, the protests are still ongoing. The police brutalization is still ongoing. ... So there’s a lot of push back that drives people to keep on going,” Marshall said. “[In Boston] there are a lot of folks wondering what happened. Is it that things are cured in Boston and we don’t need to march anymore, or that people got tired?”

Protesters will gather beginning at 4 p.m. near the Park Street T station. From there, they will march through downtown, with planned stops at the Museum of African American History on Joy Street, Faneuil Hall, and City Hall. The march is meant to mirror popular colonial walking tours, as well as challenge a version of Boston history that organizers said has minimized Black Bostonians’ contributions and the racism they have endured.

A poster for the event confronts this history squarely. Front and center is a photo of an 1851 abolitionist flyer warning Black Bostonians that under the Fugitive Slave Act passed in 1850, local police could detain them and — if they were found to have escaped enslavement — send them back to bondage.

“Caution!! Colored people of Boston, one & all," the flyer reads. “You are hereby respectfully cautioned and advised, to avoid conversing with the watchmen and police officers of Boston, for since the recent order of the mayor and aldermen, they are empowered to act as kidnappers and slave catchers.”

This flyer, the Black Future Project and Black Boston 2020 poster says, represents “our true story.” “Racist America has its roots in Boston,” the poster continues.

“There’s this thing about Boston where people think it’s really progressive,” Hashi said. But history and the current lived conditions of Black communities show otherwise, she said.

Popular conceptions of Boston see it as an overwhelmingly white city, Marshall said, when Black families like hers have lived here for generations. “Boston has a rich Black history that is foundational to America’s history,” said Marshall. She said that due to gentrification, lack of media representation, and incomplete histories taught in schools, many locals do not appreciate the depth of this history.

Organizers said that teaching their peers more about the past will empower them to demand a better future.

“The only way we can talk about how we can change systems in this city is to really understand what systems were put in place, why they were put in place, who put them in place and how that directly impacts Black people in this city," Hashi said. "Until we start having that conversation, I don’t really see how we can move on.”

