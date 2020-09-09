Dedham schools postpone return to classroom after town designated high risk for COVID-19

The Dedham School Committee voted unanimously to delay in-person classes after the town was declared high-risk for the coronavirus by the state, the superintendent of schools announced Wednesday night.
The panel made the decision at an emergency meeting Wednesday night with the town Board of Health due to “the increased rate of infections in Dedham, particularly in the under 20 and young adult age groups,” Superintendent Mike Welch said in an e-mail to families.
“This is tremendously disappointing news for all of us in the Dedham Public Schools community,” Welch said. “I regret this action has had to be taken, but we cannot have our students return to our school buildings given the current trajectory of the virus in Dedham.”
Dedham has recorded 37 new infections in the past 14 days and has a test positivity rate of 2.65 percent for that period, according to state data.
Dedham students will resume remote learning on Sept. 16, Welch said. The School Committee did not set a date to begin in-person learning and will monitor the trajectory of the virus with guidance from the Board of Health to determine a new date, he said.
Welch asked Dedham residents to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings to help slow the virus’s spread.
“Our staff and educators have worked incredibly hard to create the safest school environments possible,” he said. “We all want to see our students back for in-school learning. But we need your help and the help of the entire Dedham community to make this happen safely.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.