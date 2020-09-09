Dedham schools postpone return to classroom after town designated high risk for COVID-19

The Dedham School Committee voted unanimously to delay in-person classes after the town was declared high-risk for the coronavirus by the state, the superintendent of schools announced Wednesday night.

The panel made the decision at an emergency meeting Wednesday night with the town Board of Health due to “the increased rate of infections in Dedham, particularly in the under 20 and young adult age groups,” Superintendent Mike Welch said in an e-mail to families.

“This is tremendously disappointing news for all of us in the Dedham Public Schools community,” Welch said. “I regret this action has had to be taken, but we cannot have our students return to our school buildings given the current trajectory of the virus in Dedham.”