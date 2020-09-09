Everett hospital sees ‘drastic increase’ in confirmed coronavirus cases, mayor says

An Everett hospital recently saw a “drastic increase” in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Mayor Carlo DeMaria said Wednesday.

“Last night the City of Everett received word from [Cambridge Health Alliance] Everett Hospital that there has been a drastic increase of confirmed cases of COVID19 at the hospital,” DeMaria wrote. “As of today, there are 10 patients that have been diagnosed with COVID and 3 of them [are] in the Intensive Care unit.”

He urged city residents to exercise caution.

“People frequently ask what the numbers in our hospital are like - these are the highest numbers we have seen in quite some time,” DeMaria wrote. Please, for yourself and those around you, #MaskUpEverett."

Dozens of people responded to the mayor’s post, including one woman who identified herself as a Somerville native currently residing in Everett.

“Unfortunately and sadly numbers will continue to increase,” she wrote in response to DeMaria’s post. “We need to work together as a community by following the precautions to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Said another woman, “Swan Street park is a disaster every night. Cars with loud music from 7ish until 11PM. Large groups of 50 or more people partying together, no one with masks.”

Separately Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said Everett was one of five communities hit hard by COVID-19 that state officials over the weekend helped with pandemic-related safety enforcement, education and outreach.

The other four municipalities were Chelsea, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere. Framingham will be added to the list this coming weekend, Baker said.

During an earlier Facebook post Wednesday, DeMaria provided an update on total COVID-19 numbers in his city.

“As of this morning, there are 2147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Everett with 1841 being recovered,” DeMaria wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.