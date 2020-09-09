Charlie Baker lauds low positive coronavirus test rate; announces alcohol regulators fined 300 establishments for violations

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday touted the state’s “very low” seven-day positive coronavirus test rate and also told reporters that alcohol regulators last week cited about 300 establishments statewide for pandemic-related violations.

“The seven-day average positivity rate is very low at 0.9 percent,” Baker said.

He added that the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission last week visited over 1,200 establishments statewide, and about 900 were found to be in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The remaining spots, Baker said, were fined or issued warnings.

He also provided an update on unemployment benefits for those who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

Baker said FEMA funds for an extra $300 in weekly benefits will be applied retroactively to Aug. 1.

But he also noted the FEMA funds aren’t meant to be a “permanent solution” and urged Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Washington to “come together” to pass another broader relief package to help the unemployed, states and municipalities.

Asked about the state’s reopening, Baker conceded it hasn’t been ideal.

“I’m as frustrated as anybody” that there are “still elements of our economy" that remain shuttered, Baker said.

But he said anyone who watched cases spike in the South and the Midwest with “respect to bars and nightclubs should understand why, as much as those organizations are distressed and suffering under this current period in time,” it’s “pretty clear they played a significant role in outbreaks and new cases in many states where they were permitted to open.”

And unlike in those states, Baker said, “what we haven’t had to do is go back” once reopening launched. “I think that’s because of the guidance and the advisories and the careful way" the state reopening board crafted the guidelines with input from various groups.

