Harvard Law study finds stark racial disparities in criminal court sentencing in Massachusetts

Researchers considered factors other than race that may have contributed to longer sentences: defendants' criminal history and demographics, initial charge severity, court jurisdiction, and neighborhood characteristics.

Black people account for 6.5 percent of the state’s population, but 17.1 percent of criminal court cases; Latinos are 8.7 percent of the Massachusetts population, but accounted for 18.3 percent of the cases. White people, who make up 74 percent of the Massachusetts population, are defendants in 58.7 percent of criminal court cases.

Black and Latino people make up a disproportionately high percentage of criminal cases in Massachusetts and, when convicted, are given longer sentences than their white counterparts, according to a study released Wednesday by the Criminal Justice Policy Program at Harvard Law School.

“Even after accounting for these characteristics, Black and Latinx people are still sentenced to 31 and 25 days longer than their similarly situated White counterparts, suggesting that racial disparities in sentence length cannot solely be explained by the contextual factors that we consider and permeate the entire criminal justice process,” researchers wrote.

“We hope that our findings can support and inform efforts by policy makers and advocates to address the system’s disparate impacts on communities of color,” lead researcher Felix Owusu said in a statement.

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants, who had asked Harvard Law School’s dean to study the state’s racial and ethnic disparities in 2016, said the information was vital to anyone seeking to understand the criminal justice system.

“This impressive report will provide us with important guidance as we work to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in the Massachusetts criminal justice system,” said Chief Justice Gants. “It is a ‘must read’ for anyone who is committed to understanding the reasons for such disparities and taking action to end them.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

