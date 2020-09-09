High school in Windham, N.H. switches to remote learning after students test positive for COVID-19

A high school in New Hampshire switched to remote learning this week after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to families that was posted on Facebook Tuesday night, Superintendent Richard Langlois said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported “several additional confirmed positive COVID cases” among students at Windham High School and advised the district to “to move all high school students to remote learning for the remainder of the week.”

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services “will continue their contact tracing protocols and we will continue to have daily meetings with them to keep us informed of this fluid situation,” Langlois wrote. “All students who have tested positive for COVID, their siblings, those who were in close contact with an individual who has tested positive, and their siblings, have been contacted and will adhere to their recommended quarantine time.”