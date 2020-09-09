Investigation underway on Harding Street in Worcester

Worcester police were assisting State Police with a warrant investigation on Harding Street in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police responded to 85 Harding St. in the morning and the investigation is ongoing, according to Paul R. Jarvey, a spokesman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office.

At 1:44 p.m. Worcester police tweeted that traffic on Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street would be “impacted for the remainder of the afternoon."