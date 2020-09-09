Markey’s moment

Much ink has been spent in assessing this race, but before our attention moves on to other things, like the possible decline and fall of the Republic, I did want to say this: Some of us could have done without the pitched primary battle that pitted the well-liked congressman against the well-liked Markey, draining attention and resources from more consequential contests in this life-or-death election year. But for Markey, an unsuccessful challenge by a member of a storied dynasty (sorry, I’m sick of the Camelot stuff, too), has given the senator a national profile he didn’t have before, devotees who might otherwise not know he existed, and — if things go Democrats' way in November — a great deal more power than he would have had if he’d coasted to another term.

But one bizarre year later, it’s hard to come to any other conclusion: Being challenged by Joe Kennedy III is one of the best things that could have happened to Senator Ed Markey.

We’ve seen this before in Massachusetts: Ted Kennedy became a far more effective and powerful senator after a 1994 fight against Republican Mitt Romney lit a fire under him. Then-Senator John Kerry was boosted by a 1996 race against Bill Weld, which Markey campaign manager John Walsh credits with helping make Kerry — ever in Ted Kennedy’s shadow — into a credible presidential candidate.

“There’s a pattern of established, effective, well-liked politicians who later in their careers find themselves up against a wall politically, and this is true with Ed,” Walsh said. “When they really get it right in their face, they have to decide.”

Others might have seen the early polls showing him way behind Kennedy and decided to “take the gold watch,” Walsh said. Markey, he said, “had it down deep,” and decided to fight.

One of Markey’s best decisions was getting Walsh to run his campaign. The man who made his reputation building a person-to-person grass-roots network for Governor Deval Patrick decided early on to reproduce that dynamic digitally for Markey, investing heavily in the technology and expertise that made Markey so meme-able, the campaign pushing out short, easily shared videos on his background and his environmental record that became vital when the pandemic made face-to-face campaigning impossible.

Markey’s online profile, like his candidacy in general, was of course also boosted exponentially by his Green New Deal partner Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a social media savant who introduced Markey to legions of younger fans who barely knew he existed before this.

Ordinarily, it’s a very bad thing when you’ve been representing people for decades and lots of people still don’t know very much about you. That was Joe Kennedy’s best argument against Markey — that, after more than four decades in Washington, Markey remained an invisible man, especially compared to superstar Senator Elizabeth Warren. Markey wasn’t quite tabula rasa, but his profile was low enough to leave space for a wholesale reintroduction — his critics would say reinvention — to voters.

So the 74-year-old’s campaign hit back at his 39-year-old challenger with footage of Markey from the 1970s, Mod-Squad-cool, defying the establishment. Like his beat-up, 30-year-old Nike Air Revolution basketball shoes, Markey was hip again, his environmental work making him the candidate of passionate progressives, despite his having taken votes on the Iraq war, and on the 1994 crime bill, that might repel them in another year.

So Markey thrashed his challenger, and, because of that challenger’s last name, gained the national profile that seemed beyond his reach a year ago, when the incumbent was 18 points down in a poll.

Provided he bests Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor in November, he will return to the Senate with more fire and focus, and a louder microphone. He’ll have support from the Sunrise Movement and other progressives that might make some of his colleagues more eager to work with him, hoping to attract their clearly formidable support, too.

If Democrats retake the Senate, all of that will make Markey unstoppable. Thanks to this campaign, the guy whose political epitaph seemed inevitable a year ago will find his best ahead of him.

And that’s why primaries are valuable — even ones that drive us crazy.

