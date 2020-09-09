Milford school employee arrested with 6,000 images of child pornography

A Milford Public Schools employee who allegedly possessed about 6,000 images of child pornography on a thumb drive was arrested Wednesday, according to the US attorney’s office.
Vincent Kiejzo, 33, of Milford, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of child pornography and appeared Wednesday in federal court in Worcester, where he was held awaiting a detention hearing Friday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said in a statement.
The statement did not say what position Kiejzo held in the school system, but a LinkedIn profile for Kiejzo says he is a second-grade teacher.
The images on the thumb drive included minors who were prepubescent or had not reached age 12, prosecutors said.
If convicted, Kiejzo could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and from five years to life of supervised release, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information about the case or who has questions or concerns for investigators is asked to call 617-748-3274.
