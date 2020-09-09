Pedestrian struck in Haverhill flown to Boston hospital

A 54-year-old Haverhill man was flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, officials said.
The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Ashland Street, Haverhill police said on Twitter.
No charges are being filed at this time, the tweets said.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes in the area of the crash, as traffic may be impacted for several hours, according to the tweets.
The crash is being investigated by Haverhill and State Police reconstruction teams, police said.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact police at (978) 373-1212.
