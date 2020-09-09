Police identify woman whose body was found in Dorchester

Boston police on Wednesday identified the woman whose body was found in Dorchester in June as 52-year-old Leslie Atkins of Boston.

Atkins’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner since her body was found in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive on June 14, Boston police said in a statement.

Police responded to the area at 2:47 p.m. after receiving a radio call for a body found, the statement said.