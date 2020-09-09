R.I. sees 54 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths, as Raimondo talks about school reopening

State inspectors were out over the Labor Day holiday weekend and largely found that businesses, restaurants and bars were complying with coronavirus restrictions, said Governor Gina M. Raimondo.

Rhode Island had 5,185 people tested on Tuesday, with 1 percent positive rate of tests. There are 54 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 22,676 positive tests this year. Three more people have died from complications associated with the virus, raising the death toll to 1,062. There are 82 people hospitalized, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

PROVIDENCE -- As public school teachers across Rhode Island began their first day of school Wednesday in professional development, the state Department of Health continued to report a steady level of new cases of coronavirus.

Out of 700 businesses visited by state inspectors, 96 percent of employees and 93 percent of customers were wearing masks, Raimondo said during a news conference Wednesday.

More than 94 percent of restaurants and bars had customers separated from bartenders, 93 percent made sure there was no mingling at bars, and 99 percent closed their bars at 11 p.m., she said. Eighty-five percent of businesses were also conducting health screening at their entrances, she said.

The next frontier? Public schools.

Raimondo had already postponed the start of school by two weeks, to Sept. 14, after school and health officials said they weren’t ready.

The state’s largest teachers' union is raising concerns about the readiness of school districts to reopen.

In a Twitter thread Wednesday, NEA Rhode Island urged a delay, starting with this: “Some districts are ready. Many need more time. [Teachers] in multiple districts reporting PPE & supplies have been ordered but are weeks away from arriving. Support professionals have not been fully trained in safe donning and doffing of PPE."

On Tuesday, the Providence Teachers Union set up a mock elementary classroom outside the Statehouse in a demonstration to show there won’t be enough social distancing with 30 students in a classroom.

