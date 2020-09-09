A seismic shift in Rhode Island health care as Lifespan, Care New England agree to merge

Lifespan is already the state’s largest employer, operating Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Bradley Hospital, and Newport Hospital. Care New England runs Women & Infants Hospital, Butler Hospital, and Kent Hospital.

The boards of directors for Lifespan and Care New England voted Tuesday to support the merger, more than a year after similar talks appeared to collapse. But the shaky finances of both entities forced leaders back to the table, and a deal was reached.

PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island’s two largest hospital groups have signed a letter of intent to form one nonprofit academic medical center with Brown University, a merger that could forever change the health care landscape in the state.

“By combining the talent, experience, and resources of our two organizations, we can create a national model that fully leverages the integration and coordination of care," said Lawrence A. Aubin Sr., chairman of Lifespan’s board. “In doing so, we are better equipped to meet market challenges and mandates to improve outcomes while reducing health care costs.”

The merger will be a significant victory for Governor Gina Raimondo, who urged the two hospital groups and Brown to discuss a merger last year when it appeared as though Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare would acquire Care New England.

Officials at Care New England agreed to begin negotiations on a local merger, but the talks fell apart in July 2019. The groups resumed merger conversations in June, and came to an agreement on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, there is clear recognition of the value of a more formal relationship," said Dr. James E. Fanale, the president and CEO of Care New England. “Overall benefit, regarding the capabilities and reach of what is possible for the health care of our local communities, has been defined with a clear, high-level vision of what could be possible.”

Both hospital groups faced financial challenges before the coronavirus, but the pandemic has elevated concerns.

Lifespan, which reported a $35 million loss in the 2019 fiscal year, laid off 55 people in its corporate services office in March. More than 200 other employees across the company also agreed to retire.

It’s unclear if Lifespan, Care New England, and Brown have reached an agreement on the leadership structure of the new entity, or if Fanale and Lifespan president Dr. Timothy J. Babineau both plan to continue with the organization.

“Combining our investment in our physicians, clinical staff, researchers, technology, and other health care staff will greatly help us continue to fulfill our mission of providing world-class health care to our patients, advancing medical discoveries, and serving as a vital economic engine for our state," Babineau said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.