SJC: Prosecutors must share law enforcement ‘dirty deeds’ with defense lawyers and police chiefs when obtained through grand jury

The court, in a decision written by Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants, also agreed with Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III that the usually sealed evidence must be provided to the defense in any case where the two officers may be called to testify under oath in open court.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously decided in a decision released Tuesday that Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza should get secret grand jury testimony along with information from two officers provided under a grant of immunity that they allegedly falsified use of force reports to support one of their own.

Prosecutors must disclose “dirty deeds” committed by police to their commanders and to the defense lawyers even if they learn the information from historically secret grand jury proceedings, the state’s high court ruled in a major decision connected to allegations of police brutality.

"Concealing police brutality against an arrestee, whether by the officer or a fellow officer, or making false statements that might lead to an unjust conviction are for law enforcement officers the equivalent of high crimes and misdemeanors,'' Gants wrote. “We therefore conclude that the disclosure to defense counsel of exculpatory information arising from a grand jury proceeding is as much a part of a prosecutor’s official duty as the presentation of inculpatory evidence at trial.”

Going forward, the SJC said it will be up to trial judges to decide how much information about an officer’s background jurors will hear about in future cases.

At issue in the case is a Feb. 2019 arrest where then-Fall River Officer Michael Pessoa wrote that an arrestee suffered a facial injury while resisting arrest. Two officers, in their own individual use of force reports, backed up Pessoa’s account, which served as the basis for charging the man with resisting arrest, the SJC said.

But a defense attorney found a surveillance video of the arrest. "The footage of the incident was inconsistent with the descriptions [two officers] provided in their use-of-force reports,'' Gants wrote. “Specifically, the footage showed that the arrestee was physically compliant when one of the [officers] removed his handcuffs, and that Pessoa then struck the arrestee on the left side of his head-shoulder area.”

Once alerted to the contents of the videotape, Quinn’s office launched an investigation into Pessoa’s on-the-job behavior, ultimately leading to a 15-count indictment - including charges stemming from the 2019 arrest - now pending in Bristol Superior Court. Pessoa has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Quinn also dropped the charges against the arrested man, the SJC said.

The two Fall River officers invoked their 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination before the grand jury and were finally immunized against prosecution as part of Quinn’s prosecution of Pessoa, the SJC said.

The two officers, whose names were not disclosed, asked the SJC to bar Quinn from sharing grand jury testimony with defense lawyers and their commanding officer. The court said no.

“An immunized witness, like others who are not immunized, may prefer that the testimony not be disseminated by the prosecutor, especially if it would reveal the witness’s dirty deeds,” Gants wrote. “Disclosure is not the penalty from which they are protected by the immunity orders; the petitioners were granted immunity from prosecution, not from publication or disclosure.”

The SJC favorably noted that some prosecutors in Massachusetts informally maintain a Brady list - the names of officers who have a history of misconduct that could have an impact on jurors if they testify at trial. However, the SJC said it had no authority to order Attorney General Maura Healey or the state’s district attorneys to adopt the practice.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Quinn said the SJC ruling validated his decision to seek judicial clarification of his ethical duties, an issue he first raised in Superior Court as part of the pending Pessoa case last year.

He said he is in the process of alerting Cardoza and the defense bar about the identity and testimony of the two officers. The two officers played some role in about a dozen criminal cases, most of which are pending in district court, said Quinn.

“This is a difficult issue for prosecutors...Every case is different,'' said Quinn.“It’s a balancing act.. so the more clarity you get, especially from high authority, is helpful.”

"We felt that this was an issue and we decided to pursue it,” said Quinn adding his goal was not to “embarrass somebody...And the SJC said we acted appropriately.”

The Globe contacted Fall River police by email Wednesday but have not yet received a response.





