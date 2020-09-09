fb-pixel

Take a look inside two coronavirus-era public schools in Boston

By Bianca Vázquez Toness and Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2020, 12 minutes ago
An auditorium at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester shows a social distancing set up on Wednesday.
An auditorium at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester shows a social distancing set up on Wednesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston Public Schools hosted a media tour Wednesday of two schools that are preparing to welcome students back at least part-time in the coming weeks.

Employees at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan and the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester have been preparing in a variety of ways, including cleaning classrooms, setting up socially distant learning environments, installing plexiglass in shared spaces, and setting up cameras for teachers to instruct students remotely while others are in person.

All Boston Public School students are slated to begin the academic year remotely on Sept. 21, and the first students will begin transitioning into in-person learning on Oct. 1.

Advertisement

Students with high needs will be allowed to return to classrooms first. Other students, starting with those in the youngest grades, are expected to return in a phased-in model through November. All families will have the option to opt-out of in-person learning and keep children home for remote instruction.

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s tour of the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan and the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester:

A classroom at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan.
A classroom at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Miguel Diaz, a senior custodian, disinfects a classroom using a fogger at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan. Custodians will blow salt water mist to disinfect desks and other surfaces twice a week.
Miguel Diaz, a senior custodian, disinfects a classroom using a fogger at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan. Custodians will blow salt water mist to disinfect desks and other surfaces twice a week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A 120-degree camera in Nick Lind's K2 classroom at Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan. The wide angle will allow teachers to move around the room the way they normally would to teach the class. Currently, the district expects teachers to simultaneously teach students in front of them and those learning from home.
A 120-degree camera in Nick Lind's K2 classroom at Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan. The wide angle will allow teachers to move around the room the way they normally would to teach the class. Currently, the district expects teachers to simultaneously teach students in front of them and those learning from home. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a classroom at Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. “As the confidence builds, families will come in and see the facilities are ready and they’ll want to have their children back in school,” said Cassellius. "The best thing the public can do to help us open our doors safely is to wear your masks, wash hands frequently, and do not go outside if you're not feeling well."
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a classroom at Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. “As the confidence builds, families will come in and see the facilities are ready and they’ll want to have their children back in school,” said Cassellius. "The best thing the public can do to help us open our doors safely is to wear your masks, wash hands frequently, and do not go outside if you're not feeling well." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
At the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester, letters A and B are on desks for students to alternate on separate days during the week to keep a social distance.
At the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester, letters A and B are on desks for students to alternate on separate days during the week to keep a social distance.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A classroom at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester.
A classroom at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Coronavirus signs on the hallways at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester.
Coronavirus signs on the hallways at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Margene Mills (left) and Kathleen King, both custodians at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester, clean a teacher's desk with a plexiglass barrier. In the background, the blackboard was covered in plastic. Boston purchased 6,000 pieces of plexiglass for teachers to use in their classrooms.
Margene Mills (left) and Kathleen King, both custodians at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester, clean a teacher's desk with a plexiglass barrier. In the background, the blackboard was covered in plastic. Boston purchased 6,000 pieces of plexiglass for teachers to use in their classrooms. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Ventilation seen on the ceiling in the basement of the boys room at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. Larger bathrooms will allow students to keep a distance while visiting the restroom. In schools with bathrooms with fewer stalls, students will have to wait their turn.
Ventilation seen on the ceiling in the basement of the boys room at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. Larger bathrooms will allow students to keep a distance while visiting the restroom. In schools with bathrooms with fewer stalls, students will have to wait their turn. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.