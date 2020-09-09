Take a look inside two coronavirus-era public schools in Boston

Boston Public Schools hosted a media tour Wednesday of two schools that are preparing to welcome students back at least part-time in the coming weeks.

Employees at the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan and the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester have been preparing in a variety of ways, including cleaning classrooms, setting up socially distant learning environments, installing plexiglass in shared spaces, and setting up cameras for teachers to instruct students remotely while others are in person.

All Boston Public School students are slated to begin the academic year remotely on Sept. 21, and the first students will begin transitioning into in-person learning on Oct. 1.