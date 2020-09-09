Woman shot in Brockton in critical but stable condition, police say

The woman who was shot in Brockton was in critical but stable condition at a Boston hospital Wednesday, police said.
The man who was also injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon was identified as 26-year-old Shaun Holiday, of Brockton. He was arrested Tuesday on an unrelated outstanding warrant, Brockton police said in a statement.
No arrest has been made in the shooting, the statement said.
Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a woman shot at 622 No. Main St. When they arrived, they found a male, later identified as Holiday, also had been shot.
The woman was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.
In a separate statement, the Brockton mayor’s office confirmed that the woman is pregnant.
Mayor Robert Sullivan expressed outrage over the double shooting.
“These acts of violence are unacceptable," Sullivan said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims.”
The shooting remains under investigation by Brockton police, Sullivan said.
