Here’s what Governor Baker said about Northeastern dismissing 11 students

However, he continued, the colleges “are spending a lot of money to test kids a lot,” and noted that state officials “worked really hard” with colleges and the Broad Institute “to create an enormous amount of testing capacity to make it possible for colleges” to resume classes this fall.

“In this particular case, the rules are the rules, they were established up front, everybody attested to them, and they broke them,” Baker said, adding, “I feel terrible for the kids and I feel terrible for their families, OK?”

Governor Charlie Baker weighed in Wednesday after Northeastern University dismissed 11 first-year students for violating its coronavirus-era gathering policy and kept their $36,500 tuition money, saying he felt “terrible” for the students but pointing out that they knowingly broke the rules.

“We did that for a reason — because we wanted kids to be able to learn, we wanted teachers to be able to teach, we wanted people who worked at those colleges to be able to work there, but we wanted everybody to be able to do it safely,” Baker said. “And I think this sends a pretty powerful message about that, despite the fact that it’s obviously a really terrible blow for the kids and the families that are involved.”

He also noted that it was important for students to “appreciate and accept the fact that college is just not gonna be the way it was last year, and the year before, and the year before.”

“That is going to create a certain amount of dismay, I’m sure, for a lot of the kids who are there,” he said.

Baker made the comments during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon after a reporter asked the governor if he thought the punishment — the university keeping the students' tuition money — was too harsh.

The 11 students were dismissed from the school after they were caught without masks and not social distancing at the Westin Hotel, which is being used as a dorm. They were part of N.U.in, a special one-semester study abroad program for freshmen that is now taking place in Boston because of the pandemic. The program was prepaid and cost $36,500 — money that will not be refunded.

The dismissed students will not be allowed to take courses from home this semester, but will be permitted to return in the spring, a campus spokeswoman told the Globe on Friday.

Other Northeastern students have also been telling media outlets in recent days what the reaction on campus has been, saying that they are generally split among the student body.

“I think most students believe the university was just to suspend the students, but are outraged that Northeastern won’t refund their tuition,” Deanna Schwartz, a Northeastern student and managing editor of the campus paper, told NPR on Tuesday. “Some of the dismissed students could be low-income and will be burdened by this cost for a long time.”

Students interviewed by the Globe near the Westin on Friday said they were less surprised by the violations than by the swiftness with which they occurred — within a day or two of many students moving in. Most said they agreed with the severity of the punishment.

Read Governor Baker’s full quote on the matter, as transcribed by the Globe:

