Mass. reports 182 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

The seven-day rate of positive test results ticked downward from 0.9 percent to 0.8 percent Tuesday, which is the lowest it has been since reporting began, according to Wednesday’s numbers.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by four to 8,937, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 182, bringing the total to 121,396.

Governor Charlie Baker touted the metric during a news conference earlier Wednesday, saying it was “very low.”

State officials also reported that 11,350 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 1.89 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 2.8 million.

Advertisement

Baker noted that the state saw lower testing totals over Labor Day weekend, which he said was “not surprising” given it was a holiday, but noted that Massachusetts continues to be a “national leader” in the amount of tests administered. He also said testing numbers have increased recently in part due to college students and faculty getting tested as they return to campus.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 262 people, bringing that total to 115,319.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients climbed slightly from 321 on Monday to 329 on Tuesday. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity grew slightly from two to three, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases fell from eight to seven.

Weekly figures also showed that Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, and Winthrop remained high-risk communities for the virus, with more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days.

Chatham, Dedham, Lynnfield, Methuen, Monson, and New Bedford moved into the high-risk category. Chatham’s town manager said earlier this month that three restaurant employees at the Chatham Squire had recently tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to four new cases among town residents.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.