See Trump’s updated list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Trump said on Wednesday that the picks “will ensure equal justice, equal treatment and equal rights for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed.”

The list includes three sitting Republican Senators: Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

President Trump on Wednesday released an updated list of possible nominees for the Supreme Court in a repeat of a strategy he employed during the 2016 campaign.

Below is the full list Trump announced Wednesday, which is an update to the one he released in May 2016.

Bridget Bade, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Daniel Cameron, 51st attorney general of Kentucky

Tom Cotton, US senator from Arkansas

Paul Clement, partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Ted Cruz, US senator from Texas

Stuart Kyle Duncan, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the US Department of Justice

Noel Francisco, former solicitor general of the United States

Josh Hawley, US senator from Missouri

James Ho, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Gregory Katsas, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Barbara Lagoa, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Christopher Landau, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States

Carlos Muñiz, justice on the Supreme Court of Florida

Martha Pacold, judge on the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Peter Phipps, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Sarah Pitlyk, judge on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Allison Jones Rushing, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president

Lawrence VanDyke, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.