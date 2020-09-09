See Trump’s updated list of possible Supreme Court nominees

President Trump on Wednesday released an updated list of possible nominees for the Supreme Court in a repeat of a strategy he employed during the 2016 campaign.
The list includes three sitting Republican Senators: Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.
Trump said on Wednesday that the picks “will ensure equal justice, equal treatment and equal rights for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed.”
Below is the full list Trump announced Wednesday, which is an update to the one he released in May 2016.
Bridget Bade, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Daniel Cameron, 51st attorney general of Kentucky
Tom Cotton, US senator from Arkansas
Paul Clement, partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Ted Cruz, US senator from Texas
Stuart Kyle Duncan, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the US Department of Justice
Noel Francisco, former solicitor general of the United States
Josh Hawley, US senator from Missouri
James Ho, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
Gregory Katsas, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
Barbara Lagoa, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
Christopher Landau, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States
Carlos Muñiz, justice on the Supreme Court of Florida
Martha Pacold, judge on the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Peter Phipps, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
Sarah Pitlyk, judge on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
Allison Jones Rushing, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president
Lawrence VanDyke, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
