These photos and videos show wildfire smoke blocking out the sun in the San Francisco area

As wildfires raged across California on Wednesday, a massive cloud of smoke covered much of the state, blocking out the morning sun in the Bay Area and turning the sky an ominous shade of orange.
“Some called it a nuclear winter. Cars kept their headlights on. Office towers in San Francisco, where the smoke is mixing with fog, were illuminated as if in the middle of the night,” a New York Times report stated.
The scene led one reporter to state that in all his years reporting, he had “never seen anything like this, and hope I never see it again.”
A new experience at the Golden Gate Bridge. . #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ONyjKbZqd5— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 9, 2020
Here are more photos, videos, and tweets showing the state of Northern California on Wednesday:
People really don’t know what to do right now. Everyone on the Embarcadero is stopping to record the sky and chit chatting in a way I haven’t seen since pre-pandemic @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/ueKQ4g7WTD— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020
Absolutely no filter involved here. This is the morning sky over San Francisco at 8am. Orange, dark and ashy bc of wildfires. I was two days away from my 8th birthday when Mt. St. Helens shook the planet. I’m from Seattle-Tacoma and i remember the sky looked just like this. pic.twitter.com/zgOkT2Ou5f— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 9, 2020
The view from "Mount Vision" near Point Reyes per @NVSeismoLab's https://t.co/wrLjrnA6Mg.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 9, 2020
Notice the other regional cams around the North Bay show a similar view. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6RUnFAZvpX
Orange, glowing skies this morning at #SFO due to the nearby California wildfires. At this time, the air quality is currently NOT affecting air traffic at the Airport. pic.twitter.com/nh2sd6LLv6— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) September 9, 2020
11AM GOES17 geocolor imagery shows a very thick multilevel smoke deck over much of California.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 9, 2020
This smoke is filtering the incoming energy from the sun, causing much cooler temperatures and dark dreary red-shifted skies across many areas.#cawx pic.twitter.com/5hmZZtdNDo
Wire material from the Associated Press and The New York Times was used in this report.
