These photos and videos show wildfire smoke blocking out the sun in the San Francisco area

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2020, 1 hour ago
Heavy smoke from fires burning in the region brought a cloud of darkness to San Francisco and the Bay Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Heavy smoke from fires burning in the region brought a cloud of darkness to San Francisco and the Bay Bridge on Wednesday morning.JIM WILSON/NYT

As wildfires raged across California on Wednesday, a massive cloud of smoke covered much of the state, blocking out the morning sun in the Bay Area and turning the sky an ominous shade of orange.

“Some called it a nuclear winter. Cars kept their headlights on. Office towers in San Francisco, where the smoke is mixing with fog, were illuminated as if in the middle of the night,” a New York Times report stated.

The scene led one reporter to state that in all his years reporting, he had “never seen anything like this, and hope I never see it again.”

Here are more photos, videos, and tweets showing the state of Northern California on Wednesday:

Heavy smoke from fires burning in the region brought a cloud of darkness to the San Francisco skyline on Wednesday morning. Wildfires were ripping through several Western states on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate as an extraordinary number of blazes raged in California, Washington, and Oregon.
Heavy smoke from fires burning in the region brought a cloud of darkness to the San Francisco skyline on Wednesday morning. Wildfires were ripping through several Western states on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate as an extraordinary number of blazes raged in California, Washington, and Oregon. JIM WILSON/NYT
The Embarcadero on Wednesday morning.
The Embarcadero on Wednesday morning.JIM WILSON/NYT
People walked along the perimeter of Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
People walked along the perimeter of Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday morning.JIM WILSON/NYT
Smoke filled the air over homes in Oakland.
Smoke filled the air over homes in Oakland.Michael Short/Bloomberg
An orange sky filled with wildfire smoke hung above hiking trails at the Limeridge Open Space in Concord, Calif.
An orange sky filled with wildfire smoke hung above hiking trails at the Limeridge Open Space in Concord, Calif.BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images
Hiking trails below an orange sky filled with wildfire smoke at the Limeridge Open Space in Concord.
Hiking trails below an orange sky filled with wildfire smoke at the Limeridge Open Space in Concord.BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images
A single car drove along Ygnacio Valley Road below an orange sky in Concord.
A single car drove along Ygnacio Valley Road below an orange sky in Concord.BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images
A bicyclist rode past a seating area outside a wine bar as smoke from wildfires darkened the morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito, Calif.
A bicyclist rode past a seating area outside a wine bar as smoke from wildfires darkened the morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito, Calif. Eric Risberg/Associated Press
The Golden Gate Bridge was barely visible through smoke from wildfires Wednesday morning in this view from Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif.
The Golden Gate Bridge was barely visible through smoke from wildfires Wednesday morning in this view from Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif. Eric Risberg/Associated Press
A man walked along Bridgeway Avenue and looked out at the darkened morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito, Calif.
A man walked along Bridgeway Avenue and looked out at the darkened morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito, Calif. Eric Risberg/Associated Press
A man walked his dog along Bridgeway Avenue.
A man walked his dog along Bridgeway Avenue.Eric Risberg/Associated Press
Polo Salmon, left, and Bobby Slack, both of Vallejo, Calif., fished for rock crab from a pier at Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif. At left is Alcatraz Island.
Polo Salmon, left, and Bobby Slack, both of Vallejo, Calif., fished for rock crab from a pier at Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif. At left is Alcatraz Island. Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Wire material from the Associated Press and The New York Times was used in this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss