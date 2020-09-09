These photos and videos show wildfire smoke blocking out the sun in the San Francisco area

As wildfires raged across California on Wednesday, a massive cloud of smoke covered much of the state, blocking out the morning sun in the Bay Area and turning the sky an ominous shade of orange.

“Some called it a nuclear winter. Cars kept their headlights on. Office towers in San Francisco, where the smoke is mixing with fog, were illuminated as if in the middle of the night,” a New York Times report stated.

The scene led one reporter to state that in all his years reporting, he had “never seen anything like this, and hope I never see it again.”