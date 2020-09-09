Two very plausible ways the presidential election could be tied

It doesn’t require some contorted intellectual jiu jitsu to get the Electoral College votes lined up in a way that adds up to 269 votes for Donald Trump and 269 votes for Joe Biden. Looking at the map with less than 60 days before the Nov. 3 election, there are not one, but two very plausible ways the election could end up without a winner for nearly two months after Election Day.

As if 2020 hasn’t been crazy enough, it is not out of the question that the presidential election this year could end up in a tie.

How?

Scenario 1:

Trump loses the former “blue wall” states he won in 2016: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. He also loses Maine’s Second Congressional District. Then Trump wins the once Democratic stronghold of Minnesota.

Scenario 2:

Trump loses Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, states he won in 2016, but wins Minnesota and holds on to Wisconsin and Maine’s Second Congressional District.

You may have noticed the key to all of this is Minnesota. No Republican presidential candidate has won that state since 1972, but Trump only lost it by 1.5 percentage points to Hillary Clinton four years ago, without really even trying.

Since then, Trump’s campaign has stated that Minnesota and New Hampshire are the rare places where they genuinely believe they have a shot to flip a state Clinton won. Trump is losing everywhere else and is, at best, just tied with Biden in critical states he won in 2016 like Florida.

Public polling is sparse in Minnesota. One poll gives Biden only a 3 percent edge, well within the margin of error. But if you look at the actions of both campaigns, something is clearly happening in the state.

For example, Trump has stopped television advertising in a number of swing states, including Arizona. But he just released a new ad in Minnesota with messaging focused on unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing there. “Lawless criminals terrorized Minneapolis,” a narrator says. “Joe Biden takes a knee.”

Biden is also advertising there, focusing on his working class background and his record as vice president responding to crisis.

Both campaigns are also using their time, any campaign’s most precious asset, on Minnesota. Both Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The moment Minnesota, with its 10 electoral votes, goes for Trump, it then triggers the most likely scenarios for there to be a tie.

Trump is, after all, losing all the other states mentioned above like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin, according to the latest polling. One poll of Pennsylvania released Wednesday by NBC News found Biden leading 53 percent to 44 percent over Trump.

That said, Wisconsin has long proved in polling to be the best state for Trump of the group, and he could totally win there, like suggested in scenario two.

Then there is Maine’s Second Congressional District. (Maine, like Nebraska, allots electoral college votes by House district instead of the state winner taking all electoral votes.) Trump has been leading in the district in the relatively few polls taken there, but a Democratic freshman ousted a Republican incumbent for Congress in this House district in 2018. (All this is complicated by Maine’s ranked choice voting system, but that’s a story for another day.)

If no presidential candidate gets the majority of Electoral College votes to be elected president, the Constitution states that the election is then decided by the House. Democrats who jump for joy knowing that Democrats are likely to keep the House majority should stop jumping.

Instead of all 435 members voting their party, each state’s US House delegation gets just one vote. Massachusetts: one vote. Pennsylvania: one vote. Republicans currently have a majority in 26 different House delegations and Democrats have them in just 22. Swing states Pennsylvania and Michigan have the exact same number of House members from each party, which could change after this election, but still likely won’t change the fact Republicans will have more state votes.

The US House has only decided the presidency twice, in 1800 and 1824. In both cases, there were more than two candidates receiving Electoral College votes, which would make the 2020 results, if they did end up in a tie, unprecedented.

In other words, we’d sort it out next year.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.