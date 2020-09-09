College students need a bailout

Take colleges and universities, for example — institutions that earlier this summer had to make the difficult decision to bring their students back to campus or not. For a lot of schools, especially those whose budgets are mostly dependent on tuition, a return to in-person learning was critical to ensure financial solvency . But as students returned to campus for a mix of in-person and online courses, the country started seeing coronavirus outbreaks in colleges across the country, and some schools have already had to reverse their decisions and pivot back to remote learning .

There is no denying that the United States has had one of the worst coronavirus responses in the world. And for the most part, that has been the fault of federal and local governments. But the dangers of the pandemic have only been exacerbated by private businesses and institutions whose financial interests have often been in conflict with the greater public health interest.

As well-intentioned schools have been in trying to recreate as “normal” a college experience as possible under extraordinarily abnormal circumstances, it’s growing increasingly clear that students — whether they were brought back to campus or not — will not receive the same quality of education as they did before the pandemic. That’s why it’s only fair for colleges and universities either to reduce their tuition or give students grants to offset the cost of the semester. Otherwise, they would be charging students the same amount for what is ultimately lesser service.

“We don’t feel we are getting what we paid for with online and hybrid classes because with many classes, there’s no longer in-person tutoring,” said Noble Mushtak, a sophomore at Northeastern University, adding that students who opt-out of returning to campus also lack access to facilities such as labs that are necessary for some fields of study. Northeastern also raised its tuition by 3.7 percent after the pandemic hit, which some students find unacceptable. “Continuing to raise tuition in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis and an economic crisis where unemployment is soaring harms at-risk students the most,” Mushtak said. (As a result of the lower operating costs in the last semester after students were sent home, the university projected a budget surplus of nearly $30 million.)

Some schools have responded to the new pandemic-imposed reality by freezing or reducing tuition and reimbursing students. Georgetown University, for example, is offering a 10 percent discount on tuition for students who don’t return to campus, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is freezing its tuition and issuing $5,000 grants to undergraduates in order to reduce the cost of attending MIT during the pandemic.

That said, most schools don’t enjoy the luxury of having endowments that exceed the GDPs of some countries, and for those schools in particular, tuition reduction is simply not an option. “Many institutions are nearing existential budget crises, and for some of them, this [crisis] may tip them over,” said David Feldman, an economics professor at William & Mary.

Feldman, who has studied the costs of college education, also pointed out that reducing tuition doesn’t necessarily help those who are most in need. Many schools, especially private institutions, use tiered rates that result in very few students paying the full price of tuition. “At private universities, only about 1 in 10 students pays the list price,” Feldman said. “So I’m going to ask you, what does it mean to cut that list-price tuition?”

In other words, a tuition reduction on its own would mostly help students from families who can afford the full cost. “The MIT approach would do better by lower-income students than a cut in list-price tuition," Feldman added. "But that’s something that [only] a school that is practically as rich as God can do.”

This is where the government should step in. While the federal government has already provided aid to colleges as part of the CARES Act, it’s not nearly enough. The bottom line is that students should not pay as much for their educations as they did before the pandemic. And for schools that can’t afford what MIT and Georgetown are doing — especially those that serve people from lower-income and marginalized backgrounds — the government should provide more aid to allow thems to ease costs for their students without putting those schools on the brink of bankruptcy.

That kind of financial assistance would not only help schools stay afloat while giving students a fairer deal, but it would also free administrators to make good public health decisions with fewer budgetary constraints. Ultimately, this is what the government should have done from the beginning: Make public health, not financial interests, a priority for private institutions. That’s what students and the communities around them deserve.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.