Trump and the troops

If Donald Trump was willing to openly disparage John McCain for his military service, I can only imagine what he was willing to say away from the camera, as reported last week in The Atlantic. That some are OK with this behavior or think it’s not possible is further evidence of the cult of personality surrounding this draft dodger.

As a Black American who was in middle school and high school when Dwight Eisenhower was president, I do not wish to go back to those days. But I do wish we had a president who respected the military as more than props.

If Trump could so trash McCain in public, imagine what he says in private

Eisenhower was a true hero. Trump is a hoax.

Philip S. Hart

Los Angeles





Devoted to the cause of his own narrow self-interest

Donald Trump showed us how he thinks of others by his treatment of the Kurds. Make nice when they can help you, and dump them when their immediate utility is done. Can there be any doubt that he thinks of American voters in the same way?

For Trump, devotion to a cause higher than one’s narrow personal interest, even if that be God or country, may be the mark of a “loser” and a “sucker.” As I see it, the only true losers or suckers are the individuals (military or not) who ratify that status by voting for a candidate who considers them to be so.

Keith Backman

Bedford





The real losers and suckers

Was Vietnam a stupid war? Yes.

Was the invasion of Iraq a stupid war? Yes.

Blame the politicians who made the decisions to send in troops, not the service members or even the generals. They swore oaths to defend the Constitution, which includes citizen rule over the military by making the president commander in chief.

Upholding the Constitution makes our military heroes. Their families are heroes too. The politicians are the losers, and we, the public, who tolerate these decisions without personal sacrifice, unfortunately are the suckers.

Barbara Hilliard

Lunenburg





If a person speaks like a sociopath, and acts like a sociopath, then . . .

Lack of empathy is a diagnostic bell-ringer for sociopathy. As a psychologist working for the Kansas Department of Corrections, I was part of a team that did the initial classification evaluations on sentenced inmates. I encountered many inmates who, when it was in their interest, could pretend to feel the very human emotion of empathy. In Friday’s Globe, the banner headline “Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’ ” virtually screamed about Donald Trump’s inability to empathize with those who suffered the loss of a loved one in war.

We have also seen this deficit of human emotion on display in his response to the pandemic. Apparently, he doesn’t have it within him to even pretend to feel what others feel. I can’t begin to imagine what John Kelly, a retired general and then the secretary of homeland security, felt as he stood at his son’s grave with Trump when the president reportedly said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

It’s time to suspend the so-called Goldwater rule. We need more practitioners in the psychiatric field with the gravitas to inform public opinion to step forward and call Trump out for what he is.

Jim Cain

Wakefield