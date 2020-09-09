Trump’s dangerous vaccine gambit

With the country having largely given up on stopping the spread of the coronavirus, the surest path toward a return to normalcy is the development of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. But Trump is using (or rather misusing) the presidential bully pulpit to sow dangerous mistrust on the issue.

Donald Trump, it seems, is not content with mishandling the nation’s response to a deadly pandemic; he also wants to make a mess of the treatment.

Repeatedly, Trump has claimed, as he did last week at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, that in his opinion a vaccine “will be delivered before the end of the year” and that it could even happen “before the end of October.”

According to Trump, that would be nice “not because of the election” but “because we want to save people.”

Considering that, up to now, Trump has shown little interest in saving Americans from COVID-19 — and he uttered these words before a tightly-packed crowd of supporters, few of whom were wearing masks — there is no reason to believe the president’s words.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made this point rather bluntly last week when she said she “would not trust Donald Trump” and would “not take his word for it” when it comes to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There’s quite a bit of evidence in Harris’s favor.

Repeatedly the White House has ignored science and public health by playing politics with the coronavirus. It began in January and February when Trump purposely played down the potential impact of the virus and continued into the spring and summer when he pushed states to open up their economies too soon, which led to a surge in cases and deaths. Six months after the first known COVID-19 cases in America, the administration still has no national strategy for containing COVID-19. And lest we forget, before he became president, Trump regularly used his Twitter platform to falsely claim that vaccines caused autism in children. For Trump to now accuse Biden and Harris of using “anti-vaccine rhetoric” should win him a chutzpah award.

Perhaps most disturbingly, the White House has repeatedly pressured public health officials to ignore scientific data — whether it was pushing the Food and Drug Administration to approve an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine (rescinded two months later) or FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn wrongly extolling the benefits of plasma obtained from those who had had the virus (for which he later apologized).

There is little reason to believe that pressure won’t also be applied when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine. According to reporting by The Washington Post, “Trump has pressed health officials to speed up the vaccine timeline” and has told aides that it could be ready by Nov. 1, two days before the election. Hahn has said publicly that he would allow for an emergency authorization of the vaccine before late-stage clinical trials if he believes it is warranted.

But if Trump expects that to help his reelection chances, public opinion polling says otherwise. The skepticism expressed by Harris is one that is broadly shared by the American people. According to the latest polling from CBS News and YouGov, only 21 percent of voters would get it, with most voters saying “if a vaccine were made available this year, their first thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing.”

Not surprisingly, this is a view held by 75 percent of Democrats. More astonishing is that nearly half of all Republicans feel the same.

Even the drug companies that have the most to benefit from a vaccine announcement have jointly pledged that they will not distribute a vaccine that has not been shown to be safe and effective. That the president has turned pharmaceutical companies into greater protectors of the public trust than the government is a remarkable accomplishment.

But that Trump will seek to produce a splashy vaccine announcement on the cusp of Election Day seems more a question of when, not if.

But there will be little public health benefit (or political advantage) in announcing a vaccine that few Americans want to take. It will be even less beneficial if the vaccine has not been rigorously tested. Trump’s move could sow a larger set of problems with Democrats skeptical of any vaccine developed while he is in office and Republicans mistrustful of one distributed by a Democratic administration. Already 1 in 5 Americans say they will never get a COVID-19 vaccine. The more the issue becomes politicized the more likely it is that number dramatically increases.

After all, developing a vaccine is only half the battle. The bigger questions will come around distribution, public education, and the even more fraught process of figuring out which groups of Americans are first in line. Getting it right the first time is absolutely essential. Getting all Americans on board with the process is the only path to success. Unfortunately, the president is focused on only one goal — his reelection, public health be damned.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.