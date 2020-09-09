Wear that face mask correctly

Every breath you take, either through your mouth or your nose, carries air Into your respiratory tract, where COVID-19 sets up shop. Most people breathe through their nose. With a mask off your nose, you are completely unprotected.

If you’re wearing a mask but it doesn’t cover your nose, the mask is not protecting you or anyone else. I see this often, and as a physician, it worries me.

If you are already infected (maybe feeling sick, maybe not), you are breathing the virus out, through your nose, wherever you go. Shortly after you read this, that virus will have killed 190,000 Americans. That’s about five times the number of traffic fatalities in a year.

Advertisement

Look, I get it. Wearing a mask fogs up your glasses, and you get tired of smelling your own breath. Deal with it. You can buy masks with an antifogging nose flap. You can polish your glasses with shaving cream or a commercial dive mask antifogger. Mouthwash, mints, or a toothbrush can improve your breath.

Nobody likes the coronavirus situation. But make it better, not worse. Wearing your mask off your nose is not infection control. It’s just theater.

Dr. Jean Sheets

Marion