Brooks Koepka withdraws from US Open with knee and hip injuries

Brooks Koepka announced Wednesday that he will be skipping this year’s US Open because of knee and hip injuries that have plagued him throughout 2020.
“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon,” he posted on Twitter.
Koepka entered 2020 as the sport’s most dominant player on its biggest stages, having won four of the previous 10 majors and finishing no worse than a tie for sixth in four others (he has won two of the past three US Opens and finished second at the other).
But he went winless this year, with more missed cuts (four) than top 10 finishes (two), and did not take part in the season-ending FedEx Cup playoff tournaments because of the injuries.
"This is physical," Koepka said after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August, his most recent tournament. "I know how to do it, I can do it. I just physically can't do it."
Koepka had a stem-cell procedure last September to relieve pain caused by a partially torn patella tendon and then aggravated the injury after slipping on wet concrete during an October tournament in South Korea. He took four months off from competitive golf and has yet to regain the dominance he once showed.
This year’s US Open, which was postponed from its usual Fathers Day weekend slot on the calendar by the novel coronavirus pandemic, starts Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The Masters, also postponed because of the pandemic, is set for Nov. 12-15, with Koepka having qualified for a spot if he’s healthy.