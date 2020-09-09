Brooks Koepka withdraws from US Open with knee and hip injuries

Brooks Koepka announced Wednesday that he will be skipping this year’s US Open because of knee and hip injuries that have plagued him throughout 2020.

“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon,” he posted on Twitter.

Koepka entered 2020 as the sport’s most dominant player on its biggest stages, having won four of the previous 10 majors and finishing no worse than a tie for sixth in four others (he has won two of the past three US Opens and finished second at the other).