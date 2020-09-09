fb-pixel
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy wins NHL Coach of the Year honors

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 9, 2020, 1 hour ago
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was named winner of the Jack Adams award on Wednesday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bruce Cassidy was named the winner of the 2020 Jack Adams Award Wednesday night.

Cassidy beat out fellow finalists John Tortorella (Columbus) and Alain Vigneault (Philadelphia).

The Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy by earning a league-high 100 points during the regular season. In all, they’ve gone 161-66-34 with Cassidy at the helm, and were one win away from the Stanley Cup in 2019 before losing Game 7 to St. Louis.

This is the first Jack Adams Award for Cassidy, who finished second in the voting in 2018. He’s the fourth Bruins coach to win the award, joining Don Cherry (1976), Pat Burns (1998), and Claude Julien (2009).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.