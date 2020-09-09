Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy wins NHL Coach of the Year honors

The Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy by earning a league-high 100 points during the regular season. In all, they’ve gone 161-66-34 with Cassidy at the helm, and were one win away from the Stanley Cup in 2019 before losing Game 7 to St. Louis.

This is the first Jack Adams Award for Cassidy, who finished second in the voting in 2018. He’s the fourth Bruins coach to win the award, joining Don Cherry (1976), Pat Burns (1998), and Claude Julien (2009).

