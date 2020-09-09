Fred Toucher expresses gratitude for the support from listeners in return to The Sports Hub

"I found [the messages from listeners and friends of the show] to be a sense of strength,'' he said. "Because Lord knows I was crapping myself. To me, going into a place where I did not know anyone or didn’t know anything that was going to happen, I had never been to rehab, had never been to an [Alcoholics Anonymous] meeting, I had never been to anything, and for so long I had used alcohol to cover anxiety like that. That’s basically why I drink, to cover up those kind of emotions.

""They helped a great deal. They really did help a great deal,'' he said in the 6 a.m. hour of the “Toucher and Rich” program, also hosted by Rich Shertenlieb and Jon Wallach.

Seven weeks after taking leave to receive treatment for alcohol dependency, Fred Toucher returned to the 98.5 The Sports Hub’s morning program Wednesday sounding rejuvenated and expressing gratitude for listeners' support during his absence.

“So it was like ripping away your safety net and ripping away all of your coping mechanisms to go into rehab. And when all of that was going on, there was a great sense of comfort to know that people were supportive.”

Toucher said he read all of the messages of support he received on Instagram.

"I hated social media. Hated it, hated it, hated it,'' he said. “But actually, it turned out to be a great sense of comfort to me to know that people were out there and were supportive. It did mean a lot.”

Toucher’s previous “Toucher and Rich” appearance had come on July 21, an awkward and unsettling show in which he revealed details from his personal life and sounded alarmingly different from his usual irreverent self.

The next day, Shertenlieb announced that Toucher would be away from the program for a while. On July 27, Toucher posted on Instagram that he would be leaving for an alcohol rehabilitation facility the next day.

“When everything was going on and the spiral had hit, thank god [that was] my rock-bottom … I pulled the rip cord it looks like just in time. After all, I’m here and working. Everything is pretty copacetic at home, as copacetic as it could be, and I really do want to thank the listeners very much, very much so.”

Toucher acknowledged that Rick Radzik, the program director of The Sports Hub, pulled him from the air after the unsettling show in July.

"I want to thank Radzik for pulling me off the air that day. I really do,'' said Toucher. "Because I was just at the end. At the end. Really going through a bad time.

“If I had not made a drastic change, I was going to lose my job, most likely, but more importantly, my family life was in a state of great flux, so I had to make a big move.”

Toucher, who revealed he actually went to two facilities after his roommate at the first tested positive for COVID-19, said it was his decision to go to rehab.

"If I had not,'' he said, “I was going to lose everything.”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.