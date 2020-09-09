On to Game 7: Observations from Celtics’ exhausting 2-OT loss to Raptors

For the Celtics, though, that won’t really make them feel much better about the result. When it was over, the Raptors had grabbed a 125-122 double-overtime win in Game 6 of these Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 7 will be played on Friday night.

With players from both teams tugging at their shorts and gasping for air, trading big shots in big moments and more often stopping the other from doing just that, the Celtics and Raptors crafted an instant classic in Orlando on Wednesday night.

But Norman Powell, one of the few players on the court with something resembling fresh legs, answered with a three from the top of the key. After a Daniel Theis alley-oop put Boston back in front, OG Anunoby hit a 3-pointer from the key.

At the other end, Jayson Tatum passed up a 3-pointer and drove to the hoop but was stripped by Powell, who coasted in for a layup as he was fouled, ultimately stretching the lead to 121-117. After a Tatum floater with 33.3 seconds left, Kyle Lowry drilled a tough fadeaway with 11.7 seconds left.

Tatum gave Boston a chance by hitting a 3-pointer with six seconds to play to make it 123-122. The Celtics fouled Powell, who hit both free throws. The Celtics were out of timeouts, so Tatum fired a full-court pass to Smart, whose 3-pointer was off.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 16 rebounds for Boston and Tatum added 29 points and 14 rebounds. Smart had a triple-double, with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Celtics' starters were in the game for the final 22 minutes, 30 seconds.

With the score tied at 98 in the final minute of regulation, Pascal Siakam missed a layup, essentially giving Boston a chance to hold for the last shot. Kemba Walker, who was slowed by a box-and-one throughout the game, got to the rim but missed a layup, although there appeared to be contact. The Raptors grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 2.2 seconds left, and Tatum fouled Anunoby on a lob.

But the Celtics were not in the free throw penalty yet, so Toronto just took the ball out of bounds with 0.9 seconds left, and Siakam’s heave was not close.

Neither team created separation in the first extra session, with players tugging at their shorts and trying to will the ball through the basket.

After the Celtics went ahead, 104-101, with a Walker jumper, Powell hit a corner 3-pointer and then added two free throws to make it 106-104. Brown drew a foul on a lob with 18.9 seconds left and hit both free throws, and Powell missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to the second overtime.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Raptors led, 84-77, early in the fourth and had a fast break with a chance to build on it. But few players are able to swing momentum as effectively in these moments as Smart, and this time was no different. He stepped in and took a charge on Siakam, and then a 3-point barrage began, with Brown (two), Smart, and Tatum combining to hit four consecutive 3-pointers to put Boston back in front.

▪ When Smart’s shot was batted out of bounds with 0.7 seconds left, the Celtics essentially ceded the game, allowing Toronto to inbound the ball. But the Raptors called timeout anyway, much to Lowry’s frustration. It didn’t end up mattering.

▪ Fred VanVleet was 0 for 6 on 3-pointers when he hit an open one near the start of the third after some miscommunication by Boston’s defense, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens appeared irked by it, perhaps because he knew how quickly a player like VanVleet can warm up.

With 7:36 left, Smart was whistled for a flagrant foul when he failed to give VanVleet space to land on a 3-pointer. VanVleet hit all thee free throws, and then hit a corner 3-pointer on the extra possession before drilling yet another one, giving him 9 points in a stretch of just 40 seconds.

▪ It also helped the Raptors that they finally got some offensive production out of Marc Gasol in the third period. He was 0 for 19 on 3-pointers against the Celtics this season before connecting on a pair of open ones, helping Toronto stretch its lead to 7 points.

▪ The Raptors spent much of the game in a box-and-one defense on Walker. In that setup, four players are in a zone set while a fifth shadowed Walker wherever he went. It was effective against Walker. He took just three first-half shots and was held scoreless. But a defense like that will leave a team vulnerable elsewhere, and the Celtics did a good job of slinging the ball around and finding open shooters. Even though they did not connect very often in the first half, it was a promising development for the second.

▪ Siakam has struggled throughout this series, leaving coach Nick Nurse perplexed. The Raptors looked to get him involved at the start of the game with a post-up, and he drew a foul on Brown. But then he missed an easy post-up try against Smart, and then he was once again a non-factor for the entire first half, going just 1 for 7.

▪ Brown’s competitive fire was evident on one first-quarter sequence. He was undercut by Lowry before taking a hard fall on a 3-point play. Lowry immediately went over to help Brown up, but Brown used both of his hands to slide his body away from Lowry and closer to his teammates, who assisted him. When Lowry apologized for the foul, Brown did tap him on the back-side in a no-hard-feelings kind of way.

▪ Robert Williams’s series could easily be distilled into his first-half stint Wednesday. He had a solid stretch in which he kept VanVleet in front of him for a possession, then showed off his athleticism with a follow slam. But in the second quarter he was once again a victim of Serge Ibaka’s pick-and-pops, as the Raptors big man hit consecutive 3-pointers to give his team life. Stevens called timeout, and Williams remained on the bench when it ended.

▪ Walker didn’t really get untracked in the third quarter, and Brown went to the bench for a long stretch after picking up his fourth foul. So Stevens called on rookie Grant Williams, who hit a pair of big 3-pointers as Toronto threatened to pull away.

▪ Players have been slipping on the floor pretty often in Orlando, but it seemed even worse than usual in this game.

▪ Free throws have been a bit of an adventure for Brown during his Celtics career, but he improved considerably this season and has been excellent from the line in Orlando, none bigger than his pair that tied the score with 19 seconds left in overtime.

Adam Himmelsbach