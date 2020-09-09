Golfer Brooks Koepka pulls out of US Open

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the US Open golf championship on Wednesday because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year. Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help. Based on his post on Twitter, it didn’t. “Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s US Open,” Koepka said. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon.” Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring , the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking …The US Golf Association will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. The USGA Research & Testing Center, along with the association’s foundation and turfgrass management agency, will relocate from New Jersey to Pinehurst, 60 miles south of Raleigh. USGA headquarters will remain in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan won Stage 11 of the Tour de France, his second stage victory at this year’s cycling race in a chaotic dash to the finish that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival. Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert. Sagan was dropped from second to 85th place. Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third. In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey.

NFL

Ramsey agrees to historic deal with Rams

Jalen Ramsey became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. The extension includes a $71.2 million signing bonus, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back, according to Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta … Linebacker Terrell Lewis will miss at least the first three weeks of his rookie season with the Rams due to a right knee problem that isn’t as serious as Los Angeles first feared. Lewis will start the season on the non-football injury list … Five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib, 34, announced his retirement from the NFL on his new podcast. The cornerback said he turned down an offer last month to rejoin the Patriots to cover tight ends for $6 million. “My heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more,” Talib said. A first-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008, Talib played in New England in 2012-13 after being traded from Tampa Bay at midseason … Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement on social media, nearly three years after a severe spinal injury forced the two-time Pro Bowler to put his career on hold. Shazier was a budding star when he hit Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone in a road game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. The crown of Shazier’s helmet struck Malone in the back at the end of a seemingly routine play. Shazier grabbed his lower back in pain immediately after the impact and his legs were motionless as medical personnel tended to him on the field. Shazer spent time in the hospital and underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days after the injury that brought his career to a halt. He vowed that his career was not over, and his comeback became a point of inspiration that reached far outside the world of the NFL.

Auto racing

Johnson plans move to IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team. The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule. If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. The partnership would also leave room for Johnson to compete in select NASCAR events because Ganassi fields only two cars in the Cup Series.

Colleges

ACC coaches want all D1 teams in tournament

Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are pushing the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. Numerous league schools and coaches released statements after the coaches held their weekly call to discuss the proposal. There are 357 Division I programs in the country, with NCAA spokeswoman Meghan Durham saying 346 of those are eligible to play in next year’s tournament … Rutgers said four student-athletes and a member of its athletic staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Big Ten university based in New Jersey said the positive results were for student-athletes in men’s lacrosse, gymnastics, and wrestling.The athletes and the staff member have been quarantined … Former University of North Carolina basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor death by vehicle, a charge stemming from a traffic accident in January which killed an elderly woman, officials said. Hatchell was sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office in North Carolina. Hatchell also was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and $150 in court costs.

Baseball

Nationals' Kendrick on 10-day IL

Howie Kendrick was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals with a strained left hamstring. The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East. Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season … The Pirates celebrated Roberto Clemente’s legacy by at PNC Park in Pittsburgh by wearing his number 21 during the organization’s first "Roberto Clemente Day.'' The number was mowed into the right-field grass a few hundred yards from where Clemente stood at Three Rivers Stadium … Justin Timberlake has joined an investment group working toward bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to Nashville, Tenn., The Tennessean newspaper reported.

Tennis

Garcia wins in Instabul

Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia had a disastrous second set before prevailing, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5, against Cagla Buyukakcay to move into the second round of the Istanbul Championship in Turkey. Other winners were sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck, Ellen Perez and Eugenie Bouchard. The Istanbul tournament was rescheduled from April and is warm-up clay event for the French Open, which starts main draw play Sept. 27 … Jannik Sinner defeated former two-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2 at the Generali Open in Kitzbuehel, Austria,Tuesday, a week after both players lost in the opening round of the US Open. The clay-court tournament is the first ATP Tour event in Europe since February.

Miscellany

Boxer Alvarez sues for $280 million

Canelo Alvarez filed a federal lawsuit claiming breaches of contract by streaming service DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and its CEO, Oscar De La Hoya, and seeking $280 million. The lawsuit filed in US District Court in Los Angeles claims the boxing promoter and online service didn’t live up to the terms of Alvarez’s 11-fight, $365 million agreement made two years ago …Tobin Heath and Christen Press became the latest high-profile American arrivals in the Women’s Super League after signing for the soccer team Manchester United in England … FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte to discuss bringing back fans to soccer stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. Infantino said it was the first of several meetings planned with government leaders. Italian soccer matches have been closed to fans since the country was ordered into a strict lockdown in March … A coalition of human rights groups demanded that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing because of China’s alleged human rights violations.



