Patriots players are ready to get up to speed

"Anytime you get to throw on the pad you can expect nothing less than intensity,” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said. “That’s our goal to get out of practice [for] it to be an intense practice and focus on all things we can do with pads on.”

Strapping on full pads for a Wednesday practice with the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on the horizon gave the Patriots a sense of normalcy.

Even under normal circumstances, there’s no way to replicate the speed and impact of an actual game. But with the NFL forgoing exhibition games as it returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots have only been able to line up against each other in training camp.

The thought of how those first collisions on Sunday will feel already have crossed players' minds.

“As a football player, you’re always thinking about Week 1,” Bentley said. "It’s the first of the season, first tackles, first this, first that. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to attack it one day at a time.

“Obviously those first hits, that’s something you’re kind of looking forward to and you’re just excited about it. I think we’re all excited to see some football now.”

Establishing a sense of physicality in practice after an eight-month gap between live games is its own challenge.

“You don’t get many opportunities throughout the course of the week where we have our pads on and it’s that game-like tempo,” said defensive back Jason McCourty. "I think for us . . . we get a chance to put our full pads on like, hey, let’s go out there and let’s make contact. Let’s kind of remind each other what it’s going to be like when Wednesday comes.

“Obviously, this year’s a little bit different because typically at this point you have already had four opportunities to go out there and tackle someone and do all the things where contact’s involved. This time, it’s kind of like, hey, this is probably going to be our last kind of dress rehearsal to have some real contact before the game comes on Sunday.”

For center David Andrews, it didn’t take long to get readjusted to the contact after so much time off.

“Well, we’ve been in training camp now for a month,” Andrews said. “I’ve had some pretty big hits in training camp, so I’m excited to get back out there and compete. It’s not the first time guys have missed a year of football. It’s something to deal with it, but I’m excited to get back out there, facing a really good football team. It’s going to be a big challenge. As a competitor, you have to love that.”

An empty feeling

For all 12 years that Matthew Slater has been walked out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium, he was used to seeing a packed house when he stepped on the field. The sellout streak in Foxborough stretches back to 1994.

The thought of going from the standard sellout crowd to empty seats was still surreal to Slater.

“I’ve given it a great deal of thought and the one thing that I am so appreciative of having been a Patriot for the entirety of my career is the support that we have on Sundays,” said Slater. "You feel as though you’re in the game and experiencing the game with the fans. And our fans are fantastic. They mean so much to us. But I think NFL fans across the league, they mean so much to our game. They really make the experience unique in so many ways.

“So it will be different and I don’t know what that ‘different’ is going to be like, but it certainly will be different. I think it’s important for us as a team, though to have supreme focus on just doing our job.”

Slater, who celebrated his 35th birthday Wednesday, said he’s big on keeping things in perspective and this situation only brings that more into focus.

“Just the opportunity we have to go out and play football right now at a time like this when so many people have had their lives turned upside down over the last six months or so, that should be plenty of motivation for us to go out there and play with high energy, high effort and a lot of joy,” he said.

Raising his voice

As the Patriots' only returning linebacker, Bentley takes an added level of pride in being named one of the team’s six captains in his third season. He was a three-year captain at Purdue and understands that leadership, in style and voice, changes based on the people around you.

“At the end of the day, your teammates selected you because of what you brought to the team and what you’ve been doing up to that point,” Bentley said. “So you’ve got to continue to do that and even take it up a notch. I think it’s a huge responsibility for your teammates to look at you in that light, so the least that you can do is stay on top of it. You’re just a bigger voice for the team because everybody can’t be a captain.”

At the same time, looking at the Dolphins and seeing three former Patriots -- Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Ted Karras -- were named captains, he wasn’t surprised.

“No shock at all,” he said. “They’re great players, great people, great leaders. So for their team to look at them in that light as far as captain is concerned, it’s no surprise to me personally. I think they picked great guys and they’ve got a great group of people leading them.”

Injury update

The Patriots released their first injury report of the season Wednesday and three players who figure to have heavy workloads this season were limited at practice. Receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot) were limited as was edge defender Chase Winovich (shoulder). Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (knne) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) did not participate in practice. Maluia was spotted at the full pads session but he was parked on a stationary bike . . . Receivers Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkenson, both of whom were signed to the practice squad Tuesday, practiced for the first time . . . The club signed center Corey Levin to the practice squad and released fullback Paul Quessenberry to make room. A 2017 sixth-round pick of the Titans, Levin also has spent time in the Bears and Broncos organizations.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.