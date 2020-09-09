Steve Nash ready for coaching challenge: ‘When you can’t run up and down the court anymore, what can you do?’

Steve Nash was a leader, a guy who loved to get the best out of his teammates on the court and build relationships with them off it.

Nash was introduced Wednesday by the Brooklyn Nets, who picked him to guide Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of a team with high expectations despite him having no coaching experience.

“I love to compete. I love to teach, to lead and to be a part of a team. And so to be in a position where I can use all those things on a day-to-day basis and focus all my energy on those tenants is a perfect fit,” Nash said.

“So while I hadn’t necessarily publicly stated my desire to coach, privately it’s always been in my mind, it’s always been an opportunity that suited me. When you can’t run up and down the court anymore, what can you do? What can you contribute?”

The Nets believe there is plenty. General manager Sean Marks played with Nash in Phoenix, when the Suns helped usher in an exciting era of high-scoring basketball, and knows how his fearlessness can galvanize an organization.

“Look, there’s nobody that I’ve been around that hasn’t wanted to be pressure tested on the spot quite like Steve. He’s never shied away from a moment,” Marks said.

“This guy has never run from anything and he wants the ball in his hands at the end of games and his career spoke for itself. He made the right decision more times than not, so the experience that he’ll bring here speaks volumes.”

The two struck up a friendship off the court, talking about life outside of basketball. When Marks was looking for a coach this summer, Nash called and asked if this was the time for him to pursue it.

Marks agreed it was, citing Nash’s ability to connect people and drive a culture. And Nash, having played against Durant and Irving and becoming friends with both, is eager to impart his smarts on a roster that has plenty of skills.

“They’re obviously at an incredible point in the history of this organization, so I think the timing is fantastic, the opportunity is fantastic,” Nash said.

The hiring was a surprise, with Nash apparently not telling many of his friends within the league of his interest in coaching. And it led to some criticism that he got a coveted opportunity at the top without having to work his way up from the bottom.

“Well, I did skip the line, frankly, but at the same time I think leading an NBA team for almost two decades is pretty unique,” Nash said. “So while I haven’t necessarily learned some of the skills that I’ll definitely seek to understand and learn as far as the technical aspects of coaching, I was never far from that.”

Nash had worked only as a player development consultant with Golden State, but Marks wasn’t looking for coaching experience. The attributes he sees in Nash go far beyond X’s and O’s.

“His winning past, the way he’s played the game, his family values, and just the curious and creative mind that he has brought to the game over a 20-year career,” Marks said, “and also maybe more importantly than anything the joy with which he played the game and the joy with which he led his teams and his teams played were deciding factors in making Steve Nash the right choice for the Brooklyn Nets.”

…

The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.

In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.” The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

If it is moved this would be the second time that the draft — originally set for June 25, then pushed back to Oct. 16 — gets delayed. An additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form, teams were told in the memo.

…

Posting the NBA’s best record once again couldn’t help the Milwaukee Bucks win a conference title, let alone a league championship. The top seed in the playoffs will spend the rest of the postseason wondering why it couldn’t ever regain its pre-hiatus form in the Disney bubble.

Milwaukee was 53-12 when the coronavirus pandemic caused play to shut down for 4½ months. The Bucks went 8-10 after the season resumed in Florida, including a 4-1 loss in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Miami Heat. They never seemed to adapt to playing without fans as well as other teams did.

“At the end of the day, every team went through that,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed all of Game 5 and most of Game 4 with a sprained right ankle. “It wasn’t just us. But maybe it affected us a little bit more.”

Questions now turn to the future of Antetokounmpo, who won the MVP last season and is a finalist for the award this year. The 25-year-old forward’s contract is set to expire after the 2020-21 season.

Milwaukee can offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension that would enable him to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal.

…

LeBron James added another record to his résumé as he continues his chase for a fourth career title. Nobody has played in as many NBA playoff victories.

James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 112-102, on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

The triumph gave James his NBA-record 162nd postseason victory, surpassing former Lakers guard Derek Fisher’s 161.

“It’s very humbling,” James said. “It’s something that I never dreamed of.”

James had seven rebounds, five assists, and four blocks as he helped lead the Lakers' second-half defensive surge. The Rockets had 64 points at halftime but were held to 38 the rest of the way.

James reached the milestone with plenty of help from Rondo, who became the first player to have at least 12 points and five assists in the fourth quarter of a playoff game since James for the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 22, 2010, according to STATS.

Rondo finished with 21 points and nine assists. He scored 8 straight points during a 10-0 run early in the period that put the Lakers ahead for good. Rondo assisted on the other basket during that stretch.

“I just took what was given,” Rondo said. “It started on the defensive end for me. Guys found me when I was open, and I took the shots with confidence. And I got some easy layups.”