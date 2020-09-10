HomeFront: ‘Spins and glitters like a disco ball’

FALL TV: “[W]ith the world closed, and outdoor summer activity coming to an end, people are going to spend a lot of time in front of their TV sets this fall, looking for fresh dramas, comedies, and hybrids to get lost in,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. The fall preview pickings are slim, but even so, he finds 20 new and returning shows to spotlight, including “The Right Stuff” reinvented as a series and two promising-sounding “Masterpiece” presentations. Plus: “Fargo” is back for season 4 — just don’t ask Gilbert too many questions about it.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where the oddest fall arts season in recent memory is underway. Sunset slips ahead of 7 o’clock this week, and heating up the kitchen long enough to cook a casserole no longer sounds intolerable. All we need to complete the back-to-school vibe are some cozy sweaters and Nora Ephron’s “bouquet of newly sharpened pencils.” Finish your homework and let’s see what else is going on.

Advertisement

TV: The quarantine monologue format and the national pastime of preaching to the converted meet in HBO’s “Coastal Elites,” in which Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert eventually finds “artistry to savor.” Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae play characters who likely won’t speak to viewers “who may be untroubled by the divided, traumatized, and sick state of the country,” but “[e]ach of the actors holds attention expertly, ranging through emotions seamlessly.”

The week’s other big debut, Hulu’s “Woke,” has a local angle, Gilbert reports: It’s “based on the life and work of artist and Malden native Keith Knight (‘The K Chronicles’).” Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) plays Keef, “a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success who generally avoids controversy. But after he’s wrongfully detained by a cop, his life changes radically.”

Advertisement

The reader question in the latest Ask Matthew includes a statement: “You are too cynical.” (Way harsh, Tai!) At issue: Gilbert’s comparison of the emotional button-pushing of “This Is Us” and the new Hilary Swank vehicle “Away.” He watches both, though the former “lays on the schmaltz too thick” and the latter includes a story line he calls “the epitome of tear-jerking manipulation.” Forewarned is forearmed (and why isn’t “Everwood” streaming anywhere?).

FILM: The romcom “'The Broken Hearts Gallery' spins and glitters like a disco ball, and it’s fine until you notice the missing bits of mirror," Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 2½-star review. After a breakup, lead character Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) is “holding on to mementos ... like a heartsore hoarder” and inadvertently starts an art project “for the lovelorn to purge their souls and shelves of the detritus of failed romances.” TV writer Natalie Krinsky’s directing debut is “a spry, smartly written bit of fluff that gradually reveals its formula bones.”

The documentary “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a three-star review, “could as easily have been called ‘Jazz President’ ... or ‘Country President’ ... ‘Classical President’ or ‘Gospel President.’” That’s one big tent! Although “things start to flag about an hour in,” the 95-minute doc “has some marvelous moments,” including an “astounding” performance by Aretha Franklin.

A comparison to “a Patricia Highsmith all-you-can-eat buffet” is catnip for some cinephiles, but read Burr’s 2½-star review of “Sibyl” before you jump at the “stylish, sexy, and conceptually overloaded French drama.” Technically lovely and narratively problematic — the main character is a psychotherapist with emotional issues — the film “is a vacation for the senses and a gathering headache for the brain.”

Advertisement

“I Am Woman” tells Australian singer Helen Reddy’s story “with a surprising lack of energy and a raft of show-biz cliches,” Burr says in a 1½-star review. The eponymous feminist anthem gets somewhat lost in the shuffle of “easy-listening ballads with tougher-than-expected lyrics,” and the end product is “inoffensive — a rote movie-of-the-week treatment directed with professional gloss and no fire.”

Some pans are entertaining because the stakes are relatively low; Burr’s one-star review of “Unpregnant” is no fun, and rightly so. About a road trip necessitated by “the dire state of state restrictions on women’s health facilities” the would-be buddy comedy “not only undercuts a desperate reality for millions of American women but at times seems to actively mock them.”

GLOBEDOCS: The annual GlobeDocs Film Festival is back for the sixth time, and this year it’s virtual. Thirty-plus entries and plenty of post-screening discussions combine to let documentary film fans re-create the festival experience from home. For more information and to buy passes, click here.

Maurice Starr's Hollywood talent night photo in 1986. John Nordell

VISUAL ART: The cachet of a Sotheby’s sale meets the world of ’80s hip-hop next week in the form of a trove of photos on the block at the iconic auction house. “Among the items are two lots of previously unseen photographs — 42 images in all — by John Nordell, who documented the grassroots Boston hip-hop scene,” reports Globe correspondent James Sullivan. Says Nordell, a visual arts professor at American International College, “It doesn’t quite seem real.”

Advertisement

The “drawings of Black and brown men lost to violence (mostly police violence)” in the Shaun Leonardo show “The Breath of Empty Space,” at Mass MoCA, have “less relationship with the moment than with the simple fact that it isn’t a moment at all, but a long and sustained bleak state of being,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Leonardo’s work demands slow, deliberate attention, of both the artist and the viewer.”

The highest-profile recent work by Boston-based artist Cedric Douglas is in an unexpected medium. “This summer, protesters have been using the artist’s ‘Tools of Protest’ caution tape emblazoned with the last words of victims of police violence — ‘I CAN’T BREATHE,’ ‘DON’T SHOOT,’ and others,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “People love it. People read it. It says something,” says artist and activist Aziza Robinson-Goodnight.

In the South End gallery district, “the fall season opened rather tentatively,” reports McQuaid, who ventured to Harrison Avenue in the afternoon on what normally would have been a festive First Friday. One art lover, said Susan Lanoue of Lanoue Gallery, felt the need to wear a mask and face shield — “but also felt the need to get out and see art.” The Next First Friday is Oct. 1.

Advertisement

Whyte finds beauty in an unexpected place — the mailbox. New Forever stamps feature the work of Japanese-American artist Ruth Asawa. “Aside from joining the likes of Norman Rockwell, Alexander Calder, and Andrew Wyeth as American artists to grace the front of our envelopes, Asawa’s arrival here, in one of the most seen spaces for American visual culture, is a story layered with significance.”

PODCASTS: The theme of season 4 of “Love Letters," hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age,” about the relationship lessons we learn at different stages of life. It features stories of people from 17 to 70, starting with the wife of a 40-year-old man whose midlife crisis took the form of a Chuck E. Cheese-style ball pit. In his home office. For himself. Set a reminder — the season launches Tuesday.

The new podcast “Mr. 80 Percent,” about Globe reporter Mark Shanahan’s experience with prostate cancer, starts Sept. 24. Shanahan calls the six-episode series “a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny story about a disease that affects millions of men.” Send the kids out of the room and listen to the trailer here.

MUSIC: Ice cream truck, food truck ... how about an opera truck? Boston Lyric Opera’s new BLO Street Stage vehicle feeds the soul with live performances as part of the company’s pandemic response, which also includes a new digital platform. Artistic adviser Vimbayi Kaziboni tells Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler, “In getting out of this [pandemic] catastrophe, we’re also learning from the catastrophe — and reinventing ourselves.”

A panel of medical experts who happen to be parents will take part in a webinar next week on safe socializing. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

PARENTING: The Globe’s new In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. A panel of medical experts who happen to be parents will take part in a webinar, “Venturing Out: How Kids Can Socialize Safely This Fall,” with newsletter author Kara Baskin on Tuesday. Learn more about the project and the webinar and sign up for the newsletter here.

TRAVEL: Whether or not school has started, the screen-weary children in your life could use some fresh air — and so could you. You’ll find magic in tide pools in five destinations north of the city. “The rocky coast has so much diversity, varied terrain, color, and textures,” Emma Carey of the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H., tells Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright. “It’s a great place for wonder and investigation.”

FOOD & DINING: “We are trying to find this balance of ‘yes, we’re in the middle of COVID, but we’re also trying to have some sort of normal restaurant life,’” Stillwater chef Sarah Wade tells Globe restaurant critic Devra First. First talks to local restaurateurs about their plans for surviving winter, which are, literally and figuratively, all over the place. Please read the last paragraph twice.

BUT REALLY: The four major pro sports and a major tennis tournament are happening all at once. Less intense sunshine and lower humidity are creating ideal conditions for patio dining. This is anecdotal, but I’ve been delighted to see that we seem to be getting better at wearing masks, and lots of people are actually covering their mouths and their noses. Wash your hands!