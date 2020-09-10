Local bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 6

2. The Lying Life of Adults Elena Ferrante Europa

1. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

4. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

5. Squeeze Me Carl Hiaasen Knopf

6. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

7. Luster Raven Leilani FSG

8. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

9. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

10. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

3. Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald Grove Press

4. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope Jon Meacham Random House

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

6. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

7. The Dynasty Jeff Benedict Avid Reader Press

8. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Gallery Books

9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

10. Breath James Nestor Riverhead





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6.. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead Olga Tokarczuk Riverhead

8. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press

10. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Anchor





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. Stamped From the Beginning Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

6. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

7. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

8. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

9. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

10. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World





