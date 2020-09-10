Reebok honors Boston nurses in superhero shoe line

Headquartered in Boston, the company chose to honor the real-life superheroes in the campaign for its latest shoe and apparel line, the Reebok x Wonder Woman 84 collection. The dedication speaks to the time, effort, and sacrifices thousands of nurses in the state have put into helping those with COVID-19 this year, said Caroline Machen, vice president of global marketing at Reebok.

Reebok knows who the real Wonder Women are this year: nurses.

Solange Rosa is one of six nurses featured in the latest Reebok campaign.

“We saw this amazing surge of frontline workers coming and doing exactly what Wonder Woman represents: helping people,” she said. "We wanted to celebrate that.”

The campaign features six Boston nurses Reebok employees found through their own connections. Still, Machen said there were “hundreds, if not thousands" of eligible women in the city.

Each nurse represents a different shoe and shares her story about the hardships the pandemic has wrought on her life — and the people she worked with in recent months.

Solange Rosa, for example, said her experience as a trauma nurse this year taught her about her own mental strength.

“Being on the frontlines of a global pandemic is something I never could’ve imagined,” she said. “It has not only affected me physically, it’s taken a mental and emotional toll on me. It’s hard to describe the feeling of seeing people your age getting a breathing tube and placed on a ventilator. People say nurses are resilient, and it’s true – this pandemic has shown me just how resilient I am.”

The Wonder Woman launch is similar to pop culture-focused collections Reebok has previously released with other television hits, like “Stranger Things" and “Tom and Jerry.”

But Machen said this collection came together organically after the pandemic broke out in the United States. The line did not have a clear marketing hook before the explosion of cases in early spring called more frontline workers to the ready.

“The world really changed then," Machen said. “And we changed with it. This line brings the people that have been working hard through all of this to the front.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

Suki Stiles. Reebok

Kathryn D'Innocenzo. Reebok

Cassie Moy. Reebok

Vilma Pacheco Reebok

Taylor Meyer. Reebok



