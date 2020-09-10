‘SNL’ to return — live — in time for election stretch run

The election is coming on Nov. 3, and it will be preceded by three presidential debates, one vice presidential debate, and, most likely, a long stream of absurd moments. The thought of going through all of it without “Saturday Night Live” is odd. Sure, everyone complains about the show and many of its political sketches, and yet viewers still tune in by the millions and love to talk about it. We also watch those sketches by the millions online.

Now comes news that the show is indeed returning in time to poke a few holes in the campaign. NBC has announced that the 46th season will begin on Oct. 3, and the new episodes will be set in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, as usual. In 2016, “SNL” benefited greatly — with higher ratings and much buzz — from its treatment of the election, which included Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton and Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer. Certainly, NBC does not want to miss another possible bump.