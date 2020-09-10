Virtual author readings for Sept. 13-19

Wednesday: Margot Livesey (“The Boy in the Field”) and Matthew Salesses (“Disappear Doppleganger Disappear”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Alex Ross (“Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Kami Garcia (“Beautiful Creatures”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Archer Mayor (“Bomber’s Moon”), Sarah Stewart Taylor (“The Mountains Wild”), and Paula Munier (“Blind Search”) read at 7 p.m. at the Maynard Public Library.

Thursday: Kerri Arsenault (“Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains”) in conversation with Lacy Crawford at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Max Brallier (“Last Kids on Earth”) in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Adam Smyer (“You Can Keep That to Yourself: A Comprehensive List of What Not to Say to Black People, for Well-Intentioned People of Pallor”) in conversation with Deesha Philyaw (“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Mark Oshiro (“Each of Us a Desert”) in conversation with Ann Davila Cardinal at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Friday: Danielle Allen and Rohini Somanathan (“Difference Without Domination: Pursuing Justice in Diverse Democracies”) read at noon at Harvard Book Store ... Edward D. Melillo (“The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World”) in conversation with Charles C. Mann at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Hannah Abigail Clarke (“The Scapegracers”) in conversation with Rory Power and Emily A. Duncan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Saturday: Desus and Mero (“God Level Knowledge Darts”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

