What’s happening in the arts world

LONG NECK AROUND THE CAMPFIRE Crunchy Jersey power pop quartet Long Neck invites a merry band of punks to their virtual “campfire” on Twitch; this week draws in Chris Farren, the world’s happiest tunesmith with the saddest lyrics, two acts from Providence, and more. Sept. 11, 7 p.m. www.twitch.tv/longnecklass





PASSIM STREAMS: MIKE BLOCK Chameleonic cellist Mike Block takes over the virtual stage of Club Passim for a night. What’ll he play? From Bach to bluegrass to original pop tunes, it’s anyone’s guess. Suggested donation $25. Sept. 13, 7 p.m. www.passim.org

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

CELEBRITY SERIES AT HOME Two worthy (virtual) concerts come next in the Celebrity Series’s fall lineup: the violinist, erhu player, and activist Shaw Pong Liu performs classical works and folk music from her living room (Sept. 17); and then pianist Jeremy Denk offers a recital streamed from WGBH’s Fraser Studio featuring Robert Schumann’s “Kinderszenen” and Clara Schumann’s Romances, Missy Mazzoli’s “Bolts of Loving Thunder,” and Brahms’s Four Pieces Op. 119 (Sept. 20). www.celebrityseries.org





BOSTON BAROQUE This fall the ensemble will be streaming one full-length concert or opera from its archives per month, beginning on Sept. 15 with Beethoven’s “Fidelio” featuring soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer and tenor William Burden. Then on Sept. 26 comes a pop-up livestream performance of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” featuring the band’s dynamic concertmaster Christina Day Martinson as soloist. baroque.boston

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

THE GAY AGENDA A staged reading of a new work by Joey Frangieh, subtitled “A Documentary Play About the LGBTQ+ Community.” According to press materials, the play explores the experience of “growing up in the modern age while carrying the burden that inevitably comes along with deviating from the societal ‘norm.’ ” Drawn verbatim from interviews, “The Gay Agenda” will be presented online by Boston Theater Company, which previously produced “Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon,” co-created and directed by Frangieh. Sept. 19, at 8 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by a talkback. Free, with suggested donation of $10 to the Trevor Project. Registration required, at www.gayagendaplay.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

NEW ENGLAND DANCE ON TOUR: THE WONDERTWINS BLACK Hip-hop dance duo The Wondertwins conceived their latest full-evening work in 2017, and it couldn’t be more relevant to the present day. The two Boston brothers use dance, music, and video to explore — from all sides — the traumatizing effects of police violence on members of Black communities. Limited walk-up tickets are available for the live shows Sept. 12 and 13 at Cambridge’s Starlight Square, so get there early. If you miss out, presenter organization Dance Complex aims to feature a video of the live show in October. www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

COURTAULD INSTITUTE OF ART Museums are opening, which makes virtual pickings a little slim as institutions pivot efforts toward safe, in-person experiences. One that won’t for a while is Great Britain’s Courtauld Institute of Art, which closed in 2018 for major renovations and won’t reopen until sometime next year. So when the shutdowns began, they were prepared; they’d been crafting virtual experiences for two years already. It’s almost a version of virtual archeology: Masterpieces like Vincent van Gogh’s “Self-Portrait With Bandaged Ear” or Edouard Manet’s “A Bar at the Folies-Bergère” hang in galleries long since demolished to make way for the new. https://courtauld.ac.uk/gallery/about/3d-gallery-virtual-tour

MURRAY WHYTE





ESTEBAN DEL VALLE: THE END IS NEAR Del Valle’s dense, vibrant drawings and paintings on paper echo the figural twists and spatial feints of El Greco, but they’re utterly contemporary in content, reflecting on the threat, dread, and languor of life in 2020. And for some respite from all that, there are a pair of sweet, beachy watercolors. Through Sept. 24. Albert Merola Gallery, 424 Commercial St., Provincetown. 508-487-4424, www.albertmerolagallery.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

OLD SCHOOL GAME SHOW: QUARANTINE QUIZ SHOW This comedy/sketch/music/trivia show always flies gloriously off the rails in a theater. Frenetic host Mike D’Angelo, with assistant Ginny and announcer Will Smalley, will try to bring that energy to a Facebook Live show featuring former champion trivia whizzes. Sept. 12, 8 p.m. Free (donation requested). www.facebook.com/OldSchoolGameShow





JOHN CLEESE ON CREATIVITY From “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” to “A Fish Called Wanda,” Cleese has been responsible for a lot of classic creations. He’d like others to know they are capable of that kind of joy, so he has written a book, “Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide,” which he’ll be discussing with Judd Apatow as part of the “Live Talks Los Angeles” series. Sept. 13, 9 p.m. $10. www.livetalksla.org





WICKED GOOD COMEDY Ellen Sugarman hosts this regular Thursday night showcase as part of The Comedy Studio’s virtual lineup, broadcast on the Studio’s site and the Wicked Good Comedy Facebook page. This week’s guest comics include Corey Saunders, Connor Costello, Kenice Mobley, Liam McGurk, and Kathe Farris. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CARNIVAL IN YOUR LIVING ROOM The Cambridge Carnival, which has attracted thousands to the streets in its 23-year run, is keeping the show alive with a three-hour virtual event this Sunday. Highlights of the festival include folkloric storytelling by Marcia Fearon and Alexandria Danielle King, a face-painting demo with Angela Owens of Painting as Art & Ritual, ethnic folk dance performances from groups such as Samba Viva, and a live performance of Caribbean jazz music from the Mastadonis Project Band. The carnival will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram Live. Sept. 13, 2-5 p.m. Free. cambridgecarnival.org





THAT LEMONCELLO FELLOW Join New York Times best-selling author Chris Grabenstein, and the author of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, Jeff Kinney, for an evening designed to leave kids laughing. Grabenstein’s latest installment of the wildly popular Mr. Lemoncello series, titled “The Titanium Ticket,” will be on sale, and if you buy it online from Kinney’s Plainville bookstore, An Unlikely Story, you’ll receive a signed bookplate from the author himself. Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Free. www.anunlikelystory.com

JAKOB MENENDEZ