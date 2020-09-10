Boston ecommerce software firm recruits top Salesforce exec to be its president

Boston ecommerce software firm Salsify has recruited Mike Milburn from the top ranks at Salesforce to be its new president.

Milburn currently lives in Texas, but said he plans to eventually split his time between Boston and his home office in Austin. Milburn will report to chief executive Jason Purcell as president of Salsify, which employs more than 400 people and is based at 101 Federal St. He spent nearly 15 years at Salesforce, most recently as the San Francisco-based company’s chief customer officer, before leaving to take the Salsify job.