Casma raises another $50m to target muscular dystrophy

Casma Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech trying to develop new medicines based on discoveries about how cells detoxify and repair themselves, has raised $50 million in fresh venture capital and wants to use the money to create drugs for treating muscular dystrophy.

It’s the second fund-raising round for Casma, which was launched by Boston-based Third Rock Ventures in 2018 with $58 million in venture capital. The latest fund-raising effort was led by The Column Group, of Pacifica, Calif., and added several new investors, including Eventide Asset Management of Boston and Swiss-based Schroder Adveq.

Casma’s leadership team includes two longtime friends, Keith Dionne, its chief executive officer, and Frank Gentile, its chief operating officer. They met the first day of their PhD program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1983 and became great pals, working at different biotechs before reuniting at Casma. The startup has 47 employees.