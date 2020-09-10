IKEA to return $1.4 million in unemployment payments to Mass.

IKEA Retail U.S. plans to pay back unemployment benefits for its previously furloughed employees in 27 states, including $1,393,437 to Massachusetts, according to a press release from the state. The money will be used to fund skills development and workforce training.
A national fund created by the retail giant will return the benefits that IKEA employees received when stores closed during the pandemic, to assist communities in their economic recovery.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Massachusetts, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president, in the release. “We’ve decided to ‘pay it forward’ to support the ongoing COVID recovery efforts in our local communities.”
The fund will help train youth and adult workers across Massachusetts, and it will be deposited into the Commonwealth Corporation Foundation, a nonprofit that supports workforce development.
“Massachusetts has worked tirelessly over the last five months to make sure that every person entitled to benefits during this global emergency has received what they need to support themselves and their families,” Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta said. "Now, we must focus on preparing workers for a drastically changed economy so that we can meet the challenges ahead caused by this crisis.
IKEA is also working on repayment plans with other countries including Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
