Korro Bio raises $90m to fix mutations that cause diseases

The startup, which was founded in 2018 by Cambridge venture capital firm Atlas Venture, hopes to treat disorders through RNA editing, a cutting-edge approach that makes changes to the molecular messengers that create proteins implicated in various illnesses.

Korro Bio, a Cambridge biotechnology firm, said Thursday it has raised more than $90 million in venture capital to advance its technology to repair genetic mutations that cause a variety of diseases.

Korro’s approach to RNA editing could lead to treatments for disorders that affect the liver, eyes and central nervous system, according to a company spokeswoman, who declined to be more specific.

The biotech has tested its technology in laboratory animals and plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration for permission to test it in humans.

“This technology holds tremendous potential to usher in a new era of RNA editing therapies,” said Nessan Bermingham, Korro’s co-founder and executive chairman.

The company has 21 full-time employees, more than half of whom hold PhDs.

The fundraising effort generated $91.5 million and was led by Wu Capital, with participation from previous investors Atlas Venture and New Enterprise Associates. Other new investors included Qiming Venture Partners USA, Surveyor Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, MP Healthcare Venture Management and Alexandria Venture Investments.

















