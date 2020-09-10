Gaming Commission hires its executive director from within

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday hired Karen Wells, who had been the regulatory body’s director of investigations, as executive director.

Wells had been serving as interim executive director since January, when former director Ed Bedrosian left for a job in the private sector. Wells will oversee a staff of nearly 100 people, with an annual budget of $39.7 million.

While the five members of the commission are full-time state employees who make the big-picture decisions about the shape of the state’s gambling industry, Wells and her staff are responsible for enforcing regulations, investigating any concerns, and developing recommendations that carry significant weight with the panel.