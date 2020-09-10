An award-winning chef comes to Newton, Il Capriccio returns to Waltham, Boston Public Market prepares to reopen, and more

Harvard Square welcomes SOURCE restaurant, a gastropub-slash-pizza bar, in late September. It replaces Cambridge, 1 (27 Church St. at Palmer Street). Enjoy Neapolitan pizza, pasta, and small plates paired with local beer from Aeronaut, Nightshift, and Idle Hands. It’ll be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Coming soon: Douglass Williams from the South End’s Mida trattoria will open an Italian restaurant at Newton’s TRIO luxury apartment complex (261 Walnut St. at Washington Street). It’s slated to open in spring 2021, with a bar, restaurant, and an outdoor patio. Its name has yet to be revealed. Williams was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s best new chefs in 2020.

Advertisement

Openings: Fans of the decadent pies at Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar in Somerville’s Davis Square (381 Summer St. at Elm Street) can get their fill at sister bakery Elm Street Sweets, serving cookie dough brownie pies, marshmallow peanut butter cookies, and their ever-popular peanut butter fudge pie. Order online at www.elmstreetsweets.com.

A Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar pie. Rosebud American

Reopenings: Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St. at Congress Street) reopens on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Visit from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and get reacquainted with local vendors including Beantown Pastrami Company, Boston Honey Company, Boston Smoked Fish Company, and more. See the full lineup — and a full safety plan for guests — at www.bostonpublicmarket.org.

Beloved Waltham restaurant Il Capriccio rises again, moving from its longtime digs at 888 Main St. to The Merc apartment building (704 Main St. at Moody Street). Mike Chapman (Glenville Stops) takes over the kitchen; the restaurant’s front-of-house staff remains the same. Look for it to reopen in November. The restaurant closed in June after 39 years in business.

Beantown Pastrami Company is one of the vendors in the Boston Public Market, which reopens on Sept. 16. Lane Turner/Globe staff

Pop-ups: Cupcake Mojo pops up at the Seaport’s The Current shopping village this fall; get sweet treats starting on Saturday, Sept. 19 through Jan. 19, 2021. Make a spontaneous visit or preorder at www.cupcakemojo.com.

Advertisement

Brunches: South Boston’s Fox & the Knife (28 West Broadway at Dorchester Avenue) launches fall brunch on Sunday, Sept. 13. Visit from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays for breakfast sandwiches, espresso, and frosé — either to-go or on their patio.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.