Bruce Springsteen welcomes the Boston College Class of 2024 tonight. Here’s how to stream it.

With all the uncertainty swirling around back to school this year, welcoming students with a rousing — if virtual — event sounds like a great idea. Especially when Bruce Springsteen is the headliner.

That’s what members of the Boston College Class of 2024 have in store Thursday night. The Boss himself will speak at the university’s First Year Academic Convocation, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on BC’s YouTube site. Though the school had initially hoped the event would take place in person, the pandemic put an end to such plans.

Over the summer, incoming BC freshman received a copy of Springsteen’s 2016 memoir “Born to Run” as well as a reading guide to examine the book’s themes, according to the school’s website. The Grammy-winning performer, who Thursday morning announced his next album, “Letter to You,” will be released Oct. 23, will speak about the book and the myriad issues and personal challenges it touches on.