Halloween comes to Salem early in the first trailer for Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’

The first trailer for Sandler’s new movie “Hubie Halloween” debuted Thursday, giving fans a first look at the spooky comedy filmed on the North Shore last fall.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic , Halloween will look a bit different in Salem this year. But thanks to Adam Sandler, Netflix subscribers around the world will get to enjoy a taste of the more traditional Salem this fall.

In the film, the longtime New Hampshire resident plays Hubie Dubois, a good-natured but odd Salem resident who is generally regarded as the town sad-sack. In the three-minute trailer, he’s chased across town by children, dismissed by the town’s police force for his annoying citizen complaints, and widely mocked for his obsessive devotion to the town’s annual Halloween parade.

“It’s pretty impressive how long he’s been a loser,” as one character played by Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) puts it.

When Hubie witnesses what seems to be a real murder case that might threaten the city’s annual Halloween celebration, he is once again ignored and mocked by both Salem’s police and its mayor, who adopts an attitude similar to the mayor of Amity in “Jaws.” So it’s up to Hubie to crack the case.

Massachusetts residents will have fun spotting all the local locations in the trailer, including the Mendon Twin Drive-In theater and downtown Marblehead, which proves to be a capable stand-in for nearby Salem. The movie was also filmed in Beverly, Canton, Chelsea, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Milton, and Tewksbury.

“Hubie Halloween” marks Sandler’s first on-screen role opposite Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) since 1996′s “Happy Gilmore.” Beyond Bowen and Rudolph, the film’s large supporting cast includes Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”), Ray Liotta (“Goodfellas”), Steve Buscemi (“Fargo”), Lowell native Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”), Shaquille O’Neal (“Grown Ups 2”), Rob Schneider (“The Hot Chick”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”).

“Hubie Halloween” debuts on Netflix Oct. 7