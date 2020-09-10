Join us for ‘Venturing out: How kids can socialize safely this fall’

Unsure if you should sign your child up for that indoor dance class? Reluctant to host a playdate for your remote kid with his hybrid pal?
Then set aside an hour at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for much-needed answers.
Kara Baskin, author of the Globe’s new parenting newsletter, In the Family Way, will interview an expert panel of top New England physicians and COVID-19 researchers (who are also parents!) to explore the risks and rewards involved in everyday activities this fall.
This session is infused with advice on what to do, what not to do, and how families can make everyday life safer as they get used to the new normal.
Baskin, a mother of two, will facilitate community dialogue and provide audiences with a chance to ask their own questions of the experts.
To register, visit globe.com/parentingevent.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.